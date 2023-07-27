Traffic Cases
July 20-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a single-vehicle accident on New Lair Road, inside the city limits of Cynthiana. Heath E. Price lost control in a curve and ran off the roadway and into a ditch-line.
July 17-Dep. Tony Fields worked a two-vehicle rear-end accident on KY 36, 4.1 miles west of Cynthiana. Oscar F. Sandoval, Verona, came to a stop at the intersection of KY 36 and Poindexter Road and was rear-ended by Robert D. Glass, Flemingsburg, who did not stop in time.
July 15-Lt. Joe Daniel worked a single-vehicle accident on US 27, 6.1 miles north of Cynthiana. Allison B. Easley, Paris, lost control of her vehicle during a heavy rainstorm and ran off the road, striking a tree and a fence. Ms. Easley was transported by ambulance to HMH.
CASE REPORTS
July 20-Dep. Shannon Clem received a call at the Fairgrounds to meet with Zachary Evans in regard to a juvenile that brandished a handgun. Mr. Evans advised that two juveniles were together and one of them had a handgun in the waistband of his pants. The two juveniles jumped a fence at the Fairgrounds and disappeared into heavy overgrowth.
July 12-Dep. Jordan Scott was dispatched to Adams Lane in reference to nails an screws being located in the roadway. MIchael Kincade showed the deputy where the nails and screws were located in the roadway. The deputy stated in his report that it appeared that the nails and screws had been placed in the roadway intentionally.
CITATIONS
July 22-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Christopher Dean Boyd on charges of disregarding a traffic control device, no tail lamps, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt, no registration plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belts, two counts of probation violations (misdemeanor offenses) and contempt of court (libel/slander and resistance to order.)
July 22-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Madison County District Court to Dustin L. Knight for failure to appear on charges of no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce an insurance card, obstructed vision on windshield, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to wear seat belts and two counts of contempt of court (libel/slander and resistance to order.)
July 20-Dep. Jordan Scott cited and arrested Mary L. Richie for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident (failure to render aid or assistance.)
July 20-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Sarah M. Puckett, Lexington, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
July 20-Lt. Joe Daniel served an indictment warrant from Harrison Circuit Court to Thomas J. Huff on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (1st offense, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in a controlled substance (1st degree, methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (1st degree drug unspecified schedule 1 and 2.) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 19-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Bourbon District Court to Stephanie Joseph for possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excluding alcohol.)
July 18-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Brandon T. Stephens for theft by deception (cold checks under $500.)
July 18-Dep. Ray Johnson served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Sharon Simpson Cunningham for theft by deception (cold checks under $500.)
