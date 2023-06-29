Citations
June 19: Lt. Joe Daniel served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Brian R. Custard for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
June 17: Dep. Jeff Bol served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Brandi Wyrick on charges of receivIng stolen property, a probation violation for a misdemeanor offense and contempt of court, libel or slander, and resistance to order.
June 17: Lt. Joe Daniel served a criminal summons from Pendleton District Court to Allen Glen Koenig for failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
June 14: Dep. Jeff Bol served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Garnett Adams for theft by deception (cold checks under $500.)
Incidents
June 22: Lt. Joe Daniel took a report from Cheyenne J. Kiskaden who stated that she was dating Adrian Woods, they broke up and moved out of a house and she placed her grandmother’s dressers in his grandmother’s house for storage. She claims that when his grandmother left the home, he entered and took the dressers. She says he refuses to return them to her, claiming that she owes him money.
June 21: Dep. Ray Johnson responded to a vehicle fire on US 62, heading westbound toward Georgetown. Thomas Hope, a driver for Pursuit LLC, a repo company, had picked up the vehicle at Rick’s Auto Repair where it had been impounded. As he was driving, the front end caught fire, he pulled over and attempted unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire. The Harrison County Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and put out the fire.
June 19: Lt. Tuan Kreer responded to a residence on KY 1032W for a property damage complaint. Nathan Fields of the Harrison County Water Association reported that someone had intentionally damaged a water meter at the residence and water was running across the roadway. Fields said a garden hose was being used to siphon water from the damaged meter into the home. Wendy Moore stated that she had just moved into the residence and had removed a squatter from the residence. She indicated that she was going to purchase the home from the owner, Jennifer Roberts. She was told that she wouldn’t have running water in the house until the water meter was replaced, at either her expense, or Ms. Roberts.
June 19: Lt. Joe Daniel took a report from Jennifer Ratliff who stated that someone had stolen five checks in her mailbox to be sent via USPS. Someone took at least one of those checks, forged the name of David May, Jr. on the check, then forged the signature of Mrs. Ratliff’s husband, then tried to cash the check at a bank in Lexington. The cashier at the bank recognized the forgery and kept the check without cashing it.
Accidents
June 22: Lt. Joe Daniel worked a two-vehicle accident on KY 356. Bryson Tucker was traveling outbound from Cynthiana. Paul Fugate was attempting to make a left turn from Ammerman Pike onto KY 356 and pulled in front of Tucker, who couldn’t avoid the collision.
June 21: Dep. Ray Johnson worked a two-vehicle accident on US 62, 1.4 miles west of Cynthiana. Kenzi Slusher was stopped in traffic due to a vehicle fire ahead. She decided to turn her vehicle around and go a different route, instead of sitting in traffic. In doing so, as she began turning around, she was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Luther Fryman, Georgetown.
