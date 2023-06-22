HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORT
Traffic Cases
June 16-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a two-vehicle accident on US 62, one half mile west of Cynthiana. Traffic was at a standstill due to roadwork being done in the eastbound lane. Fannie Price was on Wornall Lane attempting to cross US 62 to get to Smith Martin Lane. As she crossed, another vehicle driving westbound toward Georgetown was unable to avoid hitting her vehicle. The driver of the westbound vehicle was Melissa Miles.
June 15-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a single-vehicle accident on US 27, three miles south of Cynthiana. Dennis Adams was driving northbound behind a truck hauling a large water tank. The truck was owned by Mark Sadler and fell off the truck into the path of Mr. Adams, who could not stop in time to avoid a collision.
CASE REPORTS
June 13-Dep. Shannon Clem responded to the Oddville Avenue Laundromat, in reference to harassing communication. Jacquiline C. Stone said that her ex-boyfriend was continually trying to contact her through text messages and phone calls.
June 12-Lt. Tuan Kreer took a report from Marilyn Herrington who stated that a German Shepherd had entered her property and killed several of her animals. She said that surveillance video showed the dog killed over a dozen ducks and a rabbit.
June 8-Lt. Tuan Kreer took a report from Addison Perkins in reference to a possible stolen vehicle. He advised that he had purchased a 2002 Toyota Corolla from Matthew Moxley and Michael Maryea without a title or ignition key for $120. He said the vehicle was bought for use in a demolition derby and he knew the vehicle did not run. Lt. Kreer passed this information along to the Cynthiana Police Department.
CITATIONS
June 19-Lt. Joe Daniel served a criminal summons from Pendleton District Court to Allen Glen Koenig for failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
June 16-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Lucas W. Lawrence on charges of failure ot non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and no registration plates.
June 15-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Jessamine District Court to Apryl D. Myers on a charge of harassment (physical contact with no injury.)
June 14-Dep. Jeff Bol served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Garrett Adams for a charge of theft by deception (cold checks under $500.)
June 14-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Boone District Court to Codi N. Bennett for failure to appear on a charge f operating on a suspended or revoked license.
June 14-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Nicholas Richie on a charge of receiving stolen property.
June 13-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Sarah M. Puckett for failure to appear on a charge of operating on a suspended or revoked license.
June 13-Lt. Tuan Kreer served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Tara P. McIntosh for theft by unlawful taking (more than $500, but less than $1,000.)
June 13-Lt. Tuan Kreer served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Tara P. McIntosh for 4th degree assault (minor injury.)
June 13-Dep. Ray Johnson sereved a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Brandy Stephens for theft by deception (cold checks under $500.)
June 13-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Logan Cummins on a charge of harassment (no physical contact.)
June 12-Lt. Tuan Kreer served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to James M. Franklin for violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
June 12-Lt. Tuan Kreer served an arrest warrant from Fleming Circuit Court to Adam J. Bowles, Carlisle, for flagrant non-support and a probation violation for a felony offense.
June 12-Lt. Tuan Kreer served an arrest warrant from Fleming Circuit Court to Adam J. Bowles, Carlisle, for a probation violation (felony offense.)
