HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORT
Traffic Cases
July 28 — Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a single-vehicle accident on Shadynook PIke, five miles east of Cynthiana. Steven Powell said that as he was driving through a curve, his vehicle slid off the roadway and into a ditch. He also went through a fence and damaged fence posts belonging to Richard Midden.
July 28 — Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a single-vehicle accident on Keller Waits Lane, three miles north of Cynthiana. Edmond McKenzie claimed that he struck a calf on the roadway. The calf belongs to Wayne and Carla Courtney and did not appear to be injured. Mr. McKenzie pointed out a dent on his vehicle, but no animal hair was found on the vehicle. The accident is still under investigation.
July 23 — Dep. Jordan Scott worked a single-vehIcle accident on KY 356, 14 miles NW of Cynthiana. Randy L. Zimmerman, Corinth, said that an unknown white Ford-F150 pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction, but in his lane of travel. He swerved off the road to avoid a collision. The pick-up truck did not stop and was not located.
July 20 — Dep. Jordan Scott worked a two-vehicle accident on KY 32, one half mile southwest of Cynthiana. Upon arrival, Dep. Scott met with Lisa M. Kendall who stated that a vehicle attempted to make a turn from the bypass onto KY 32 West, ran off the roadway, overcorrected, then hit her vehicle as she was driving in the opposite direction. She stated that the driver of the other vehicle did not stop and continued eastbound on KY 32. Dep. Scott found the other vehicle parked at Walgreen’s. Mary L. Richie admitted to being involved in the collision and was arrested for alcohol intoxication.
CITATIONS
July 26 — Dep. Tony Fields cited Hunter Taylor Honaker with possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, 1st offense, methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 26 — Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Hunter Taylor Honaker for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, 1st offense, heroin.)
July 25 — Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Scott District Court to Melissa K. Fox for flagrant non-support
July 24 — Sheriff Shain Stephens served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Damien Harwood for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation for a misdemeanor offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.