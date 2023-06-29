Daniel L. Kendall and Lisa R. Kendall to Ted Sullivan and Martha Sullivan, property on Desha Drive. $30,000.
Donald Grose and Judith Grose to Van Bradley Isaac and Katie Whitlow Curry, property on Wornall Lane. $255,000.
Jennifer K. Van Deren Enlow, Administratrix of the Estate of Dwayne Wayne Van Deren, to Jack, James and Harry’s Kentucky Farms LLC, property in Harrison County. $210,000.
Joe Michael Adams and Lori B. Adams to Marvin Ball and Tierra Murphy, property on Richland Pike. $175,000.
Thomas Dilton Coffey to Southern Investment LLC, property in the Claysville area. $20,000.
Charles W. Kuster and Michele Lynn Kuster to Ricky Johnson and Haley Allen, property in the Grandview Subdivision. $250,000.
Matthew Blake and Tanya Blake to Morgan Faith Hollar and Eli Mattox, property in Eastland Estates Subdivision. $205,000.
David Ross and Debbie Ross to Derick Lee Woods and Stacy Michell Risner, property on the Robinson Kelat Turnpike. $99,000.
The Estate of Jo Ella Cope, by and through Melinda Lou Boyers, Executrix and Melinda Lou Boyers to Daniel Glin Bartels, property in Berry. $10,000.
Garry B. Johnson and Barbara S. Johnson to Madison Dee Doyle, property on King’s Lane. $10.
Terry A. Busching and Jacqueline M. Busching to Adrienne L Murray, trustee of the Terry A. Busching and Jacqueline M. Busching Irrevocable Trust, property on Boyers Chapel Road. $1.
Terry O. Herrington and Elizabeth Herrington to Lot Development LLC, property in Harrison County. $1.
Cassie M. Harpel and Gerald R. Harpel to Mary Gerade Mueller, property at 231 KY 36 West. $875,000.
Sean Aaron Fischer to Sam Arnold III, trustee, then to Sean Aaron Fischer and Delores K. Crawlen Marsh, property on KY 1842 North.
A quitclaim deed between Alec Keith White, grantor, to Alec Keith White and Misty Dawn Smallwood, grantees, property on Renaker-Berry Road. $1.
Bruner Land Company, Inc. to Jeffery Wayne Hazenfield and Michele L. Hazenfield, property on Oddville-Sunrise Road. $170,000.
Tim Clark and Jennifer Clark to Christopher Jenkins and Elana Jenkins, property in Edgewater Estates. $81,000.
John C. Malone to Jamie C. Woodford and Alyssa E. Woodford, property on Stringtown-Webber Road. $75,000.
Marshall A. Williams to Marshall A. Williams and Patricia Lee Schwartz, property in Country Club Estates Subdivision. $1.
James T. Lail and Jayda Lail to Gregory Harris, property on Blackbird Lane. $240,000.
Mary F. Stewart and Charles E. Pulliam to Michael J. Barnes and Laura C. Barnes, property at 406 East Bridge Street. $230,000.
Bettye C. Marshall to Steven Slade and Mary Beth Slade,property on Republican Pike. $70,000.
Edward Girdler to Edward W. ad Charlotte Girdler, property on Mason Lane. $1.
Gary L. Sowder and Kathy S. Sowder to Christian Cole Mobley, property on Elmarch Avenue. $165,000.
Neil Preston Dennis and Arnilla, Yadao Dennis to Tommy Collett and Nora E. Now, property on Kellar Waits Lane. $80,000.
Richard L. Kendall and Gary T. Kendall, co-executors of the Estate of James Richard Kendall, to Dakota Knipper, property on Renaker Ridge Road. $184,000.
Matthew L. Cooper to Jamie Darren Rice, property in Harrison County. $175,000.
Ardell Combs Burden, by and through Gregory Burden, to Gregory A. Burden, trustee of the Ardell Combs Burden Revocable Trust Agreement, dated June 7, 2023, property at 205 Fourth Street. $1.
Stanley Ray Northcutt and Vivian Rose Northcutt to Benjamin L. Northcutt and Mattie J. Northcutt, property on Robinson Road. $1.
Donald E. Rhodes and Donna K. Rhodes to Ralph Cline, property on Kendall Branch Road. $10,000.
Robert B. McIntire and Brooke L. McIntire to Douglas Ramsey II and Karen E. Ramsey, property in Berry. $1.
David Mitchell Smith and Barbara Brechler Smith to Catherine Grace Smith and Ethan Sullivan Smith, property on East Pike Street. $310,000.
Sheila A. Whitaker to Maryanne Denkins, property on Dutch Chapel Road. $150,000.
Jimmy D. Turner and Amanda Ann Turner to Mathew P. Richie, property at 270 Sky Lane. $1.
Grant G. Andress and Anita J. Andress to Dennis Wayne Russell and Kelly J. Russell, property in Kelat. $122,000.
Terry Louis Hatfield to Shelby Norton and Tyler Norton, property in White Oak Estates. $186,000.
David Sherman and Hallie Starns to Shelby Reaves Wheeler ad Nolan Robert Thomas, property on Hinton-Webber Road. $222,000.
