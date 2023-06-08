Property Transfers
Roxanna J. Crump to Shannon D. Turner and Dawn M. Turner, property on Mudlick Road. $55,500.
A deed of correction. Wilson Casey and Sherri Lynn Casey, to Sam W. Arnold III, trustee, to Wilson Casey and Sherri Lynn Casey, property that had previously been deeded from the Caseys to Rebecca J. Simpson and Sean Aaron Fischer, which made the correction of the original deed necessary.
The City of Cynthiana to Maiden City Properties, LLC, property at 102 Short Street. $10,000.
A deed of correction. Benjamin L. Northcutt and Mattie J. Northcutt to Stanley Ray Northcutt and Vivian Rose Northcutt, property on Robinson Road.
Claude W. Gross to Larry Matthew Jones and Amber Hope Jones, property on Millersburg Pike.
Michael Wachter and Laura Wachter to Wachter Farms, by and through Chase Michael Wachter and Callie Brooke Wachter, property at 223 West Pike Street.
Trevor Kyle Jones and Shelby Renee Jones to Tony Mullins and Terri D. Mullins, property on Waits Road. $170,000.
Cheryl A. Mitchell, trustee of the Cheryl A. Mitchell Revocable Trust, to Dillon Nab and Samantha Nab, property in Oddville. $375,000.
Brittany Nicole Arnold and Christian Arnold to Megan Hope Bouilard and Michael Paul Bouilard, property on Republican Pike. $160,000.
Brandy Shanklin to Kristin Wasson and Rebecca Wasson, property on Poindexter Road. $100,000.
Terry C. Perraut to Neil Curtis Perraut, property on Jacobs Lane.
A quitclaim deed from James Thomas Hunter IV and Jeremy Edwards Arthur Hunter to Jordan Cody Palmer, property on McDowell Road.
Jeremy Edwards Arthur Hunter and Jordan Cody Palmer and Angela Dawn Palmer to James Thomas Hunter IV, property on McDowell Road.
A quitclaim deed from Community Trust and Investment Company, executor of the Estate of James A. Brown to King Assets, LLC, by and through Glynden King, its member, property in Harrison County.
JMB Foundation-Farm LLC, by and through Richard M. Wehrle, manager, to King Assets, LLC, by and through Glynden King, its member, property two tracts of land in Harrison County. $209,835.
JMB Foundation-Southside, LLC,, by and through Richard M. Wehrle, manager, to King Assets, LLC, by and through Glendyn King, its member, property on Leesburg Pike. $171,675.
A quitclaim deed between Dawn Denise Fairchild, grantor, and Frederick Theodore Decker, grantee, property on Petty Road.
Herbert Vongruenigen and Anne Vongruenigen to Debbie Franklin Whitson, property in Sonley Heights. $135,000.
James L. Donnellan and Mary C. Donnellan to Erik Wilmer, property on KY 1284, $800,000.
Ernest Jason Bailey and Jessica T. Bailey to Kaitlin P. Martin and Timothy Turner and Deborah H. Martin, property on Old Lair Road. $95,000.
Kevin Leaman Morrison and Amy Morrison to BWB LLC, property on Main Street. $60,000.
Matthew R. Ward and Ashley Ward, to Cory Watson and Haleigh Watson, property on Dutch Chapel Road. $316,000.
Southern Investment, LLC to Anthony Schick, property at KY 1054 and Bowman Mill Road. $200,000.
Mickey James Boardman to Trish Wright and Lonnie D. Wright, property on old Spider Road. $37,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.