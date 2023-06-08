Marriages
Trina Pickett Griffieth, 60, married Mark Alan Medlin, 61, on April 20, 2023.
Summer Sky Gallagher, 18, married Derek Lee Dawson, 20, on April 21, 2023.
Alexandra Noelle Tumey, 24, married Nicholas Ward Hancock, 27, on April 22, 2023.
Lynzy Morgan Holbrook, 27, married Kenneth Todd Howell, 32, on May 5, 2023.
Lacey Nicole Jacobs, 35, married John Paul Enlow, 39, on May 13, 2023.
Mona Denise Reid Winburn, 49, married James Timothy Webb, 55, on May 15, 2023.
Maria Nichole Custard, 31, married Eric Taishon Cooper, 32, on May 14, 2023.
Michelle Renee Coffey, 41, married Michael Eirshel Frieszell, 38, on May 14, 2023.
Morgan Elizabeth Owsley, 24, married Richard Allon Purdin III, 36, on May 14, 2023.
Alexander Lynn Barnett, 27, married William Thomas Vallandingham, 28, on April 15, 2023.
Kali George Kane, 34, married Aaron Matthew Rusch, 41, on May 20, 2023.
Mary Frances Stewart, 32, married Charles Everett Pulliam, 35, on May 20, 2023.
Renee Marie Dunaway, 47, married Shawn Clay Highland, 51, on May 20, 2023.
