Lorene Carol Phillips, 46, married Jamie Dee Quesenberry, 46, on June 10, 2023.
Autumn Paige Wells, 22, married Gannon Ryan Terhune, 22, on June 10, 2023.
Jessica Nicole Cox, 25, married Zachary Paul Rhodes, 30, on June 22, 2023.
Misty Dawn Smallwood, 31, married Alec Keith White, 33, on June 24, 2023.
Kelly Renee Ritchie, 31, married Brian Joseph Bennett, 35, on June 24, 2023.
Olivia Grace Moore, 24, married Bailey Austin Hersha, 25, on June 24, 2023.
Jacqueline Marie Uhles, 23, married Benjamin Earl Hurst, 23, on July 1, 2023.
Jessica Jeanmarie Long, 30, married Justin Michael Arnold, 38, on July 13, 2023.
Margo Renell Singer, 53, married Timothy Lee Singer, 60, on July 14, 2023.
Jackie May Gregg, 58, married Tommy Cornett, 63, on July 19, 2023.
Rileigh Rachelle Grady, 25, married Michael Chase Morehouse, 24, on July 22, 2023.
MaKayla Ri’Dale Carter, 27, married Randy Alan Dale Creamer, 24, on July 30, 2023.
