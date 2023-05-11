Judge Heather Fryman presiding May 3
CIVIL CASES
Chelsea Paige Mullins vs. Christopher Agosto, motion; passed by agreement.
Earle Welte III vs. Shelbie Nicole Bruin, permanent custody hearing; mother has not had hair follicle test, attorney for defendant not present, confusion as to whether he intended to withdraw, mother has test from him saying to ask for continuance, May 17.
Donna Carol Combs vs. Sherman Kelvin Combs, motion; agreed order entered.
Charles Wilson Deer vs. Charlott S. Deer, case management conference; parties have attempted mediation, contempt sentencing May 17.
Ravyn Price vs. Dalton Morris, case management conference; agreed order entered, renotice as needed.
Traci Mullins vs. Phillip L. Mullins, motion hour; Mr. Mullins will make the payment today.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Brandy Nicole Franklin vs. James Marshall Frankllin, domestic and interpersonal violence; judge recuses, EPO remains in place, continued to 14 days, summons will need to reissue for new date.
Julie Franklin Northcutt vs. Shannon Lee Mattingly, domestic and interpersonal violence; formerly dating/living together, defendant is alleged to have made threats and then smacked her and choked, defendant admits to altercation, DVO entered.
Rhiannon Lynn vs. Gary Wagers, domestic and interpersonal violence; currently married and have one child, asked to dismiss, request voluntary copies given.
