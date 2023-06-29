Judge Heather Fryman presiding
Austin Wayne Crump v. Lauren Ashley Crump, motion hour; sentencing on contempt July 19. Michelle Lee Dailey v. Christopher Allen Dailey, motion hour; child support will be ordered. Shawna Ellis v. Branden Faulkner, motion hour; case management conference July 19. Peggy Williams North v. Thomas Glenn North III, motion hour; passed to July 5. Tanya Michelle Smits v. James Travis Smits, motion hour; passed for notice to respondent July 5. William Thomas Kearns v. Tara Beth Henderson, domestic and interpersonal violence; no service, reissue to July 5. Tonya Lee Bunce v. Christopher David Jolley, domestic and interpersonal violence; no service, reissue July 5.
