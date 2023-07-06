Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding
June 26, 2023
Probate
Estate of Mary Katherine Jackson, probate hearing; will admitted, order entered.
Estate of Steve Jackson, probate hearing; will admitted, order entered.
Estate of Helen Sheldon, probate hearing; hearing July 31.
Estate of Willard Fredrick Wells, probate hearing; order entered.
Estate of Deborah D. Lutes, probate hearing; will admitted, order entered.
Civil
James Jack & Harry’s KY Farm LLC v. John Enlow, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Andrew Milner v. Brian Maxwell, et al, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Jason Bennett (KLB Homes) v. Stephen Brandon, et al, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Autovest LLC v. Jessica J Wilson; motion hour; review July 10.
Traffic
Dillon B Belcher, 1992, arraignment, no tail lamps, one headlamp, driving on a DUI suspended license; contempt hearing December 18.
Autumn Jean Dotson, 2000, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over limit; paid in full.
Christian Epperson, 1995, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over limit; continued July 3.
Kimberley Denise Fryman, 1987, arraignment, failure to receipt belts, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no or expired Kentucky registration plates, operating a vehicle with an expired operators license; dismissed.
Johnathan Wayne Hall, 1991, arraignment, failure to wear seat belt, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no or expired Kentucky registration plates; failure to appear.
Nona Paige Hutchison, 1993, arraignment, speeding 20 mph over limits; recall failure to appear, guilty plea entered $40 plus costs, show cause hearing July 31.
Garry B Johnson, 1939, arraignment, failure to wear seatbelts; failure to appear.
Hadan Earl Johnson, 2003, arraignment, speeding 15 mph over limits; failure to appear.
Angela D Jones, 1974, arraignment, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; guilty plea entered $500 plus cost, contempt hearing December 18.
Sean Anthony King, 1997, arraignment, speeding 15 mph over limits; review July 31.
Tabbatha Lynn Malone, 1991, arrangement, failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card; contempt hearing December 18.
Kyler Lee Snapp, 1998, arraignment, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure to produce insurance card; contempt hearing December 18.
Francisco A Sotelo, 1997, arraignment, failure to wear seatbelt, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt; paid and dismissed.
Steven Scott Bradford, 1982, continued first appearance, operating on the suspended or revoked operators license; contempt hearing December 18.
Keishawn Sanchez Johnson, 1998, continued first appearance, no brake lights, no operators or mopeds license; continued first appearance August 18.
Johnny Lakes, 1980, continued first appearance, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no or expired Kentucky registration plates, license plate not legible; dismissed.
Maurice Ray Perkins Jr, 1987, contempt hearing; show cause by sheriff’s office December 18.
Robert Paul Simpson, 1988, arraignment, failure to wear seat belt, no or expired Kentucky registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce Insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; failure to appear, bench warrant $250.
Annastacia Bales, 2002, pretrial conference, no operators or moped license; pretrial conference September 25.
Anthony W Martin, Pretrial conference, failure to wear seatbelts, no operators or moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired Kentucky registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, and proper registration plate, and proper windshield; pretrial conference September 25.
Jordan Wayne Stangle, 1995, review; review December 18.
Craig A Roe, 1988, other hearing, failure to wear seat belts, and proper equipment, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce Insurance card; pretrial conference July 10.
Jimmy Barnes, 1977, court trial, reckless driving; review August 14.
Breadlee Beagle, 1996, court trial; probation revoked.
Henry Darrell Booth, 1981, contempt hearing; review July 18.
Abigail Shalee Earley, 1998, contempt hearing; paid in full.
Devin Alexis Fightmaster, 1995, court trial, speeding 10 mph over limit; review August 14.
Cassidy Lane Foster, 1998, contempt hearing; contempt hearing December 18.
Robert Neal, 1996, contempt hearing; failure to appear, bench warrant $250.
Christopher Lee Parker, 1977, contempt hearing; paid in full.
Misdemeanor
Michelle Bates, 1998, arraignment, theft by unlawful taking; continued first appearance July 10.
Derek Nathanael Benton, 2003, arraignment, resident fishing without a license or permit; dismissed.
Mary Claypool, 1942, arraignment, cruelty to animals in the second degree; continued July 31.
Marke Edward Fogle, 2004, arraignment, possession of marijuana; contempt hearing December 18.
Brendon Jackson, 2001, arraignment, resident hunting or trapping without license or permit; dismissed.
Micheal Massey, 2001, arraignment, resident hunting or trapping without license or permits; dismissed.
Tonya Shrink, 1965, arraignment, insufficient headlamps, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt hearing December 18.
Dalton Yazell, 1994, arraignment, theft by deception; show cause by Sheriff’s Office, Scott County, July 31.
Jeromy Beverly, 1990, pretrial conference, assault in the fourth degree, assault in the fourth degree; dismissed.
Daniel S Cline, 1977, review; review August 21.
Cody Dean Fleming, 1993, pretrial conference, assault in the fourth degree; continued to January 8.
Christy L Handshoe, 1980, pretrial conference, theft by deception; passed to June 17.
Ryan E Kahn, 1977, other hearing, assault in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the second degree; show cause by sheriff’s office July 31.
Allycia Perry, 1989, continued first appearance, theft by deception; show cause by mail July 31.
Allycia Perry, 1989, continued first appearance, theft by deception, theft by deception; show cause by mail July 31.
Allycia Perry, 1989, continued first appearance, theft by deception, theft by deception; show cause by mail July 31.
Allycia Perry, 1989, continued first appearance, theft by deception; show cause by mail July 31.
Robert Simpson, 1988, contempt hearing, theft by deception; show cause by mail July 31.
Robert Simpson, 1988, contempt hearing, theft by deception; show cause by mail July 31.
Robert Simpson, 1988, contempt hearing, theft by deception; show cause by mail July 31.
Robert Simpson, 1988, contempt hearing, theft by deception; show cause by mail July 31.
Robert Simpson, 1988, contempt hearing, theft by deception; show cause by mail July 31.
Robert Simpson, 1988, contempt hearing, theft by deception; show cause by mail July 31.
Nikki Wigglesworht, 1986, review, theft by deception; passed July 3.
Nikki Wigglesworht, 1986, review, theft by deception; passed July 3.
Johnny Claypool, 1976, review; bench warrant $500 cash, subject to restitution.
Joseph Wayne Fryman, 2000, review; review October 16.
Timothy Ray Jones, 1977, review, one endangerment in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree, menacing; show cause by sheriff’s office July 31.
Micheal K King, 1995, review.
Rhonda Morrison, 1968, review.
Victoria P Rivas, 2003, review; review October 30.
Victoria Peggy Sue Rivas, 2003, review; review October 30.
Elisha Edwards Swain, 1985, pretrial conference, attempted false report and incident to law enforcement; continued to July 24.
Craig A Roe, 1988, other hearing, disorderly conduct in the second degree; pretrial conference July 10.
Ike N Montgomery, 1955, contempt hearing; bench warrant $300.
James Rankin, 1971, probation revocation hearing; contempt admitted, contempt hearing December 18.
Jennifer Roberts, 1982, contempt hearing; paid in full.
Lauren Nicole Strother, 1982, contempt hearing.
Terry Wolford, 1968, motion hour; probation revocation hearing July 31.
Wendy Lynn Woodall, 1971, contempt hearing; bench warrant $300.
Brandi J Wyrick, 1983, review; probation revocation hearing July 10.
Brian Boyd, 2001, other hearing; admits contempt, 6 days.
Felony
Christy L Handshoe, 1980, pretrial conference, theft by deception, theft by deception; passes to June 17.
Robert E McElfresh, 1988, review; bench warrant $10,000.
Christopher Fahner, 1997, preliminary hearing, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, resisting arrest; waived to grand jury.
Hunter Honaker, 1997, review, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; passed to July 3.
Ricky J Milton, 1992, contempt hearing; continued to December 18.
Lauren Nicole Strother, 1982, contempt hearing; probation revoked.
Brian A Boyd, 2001, arraignment, prohibited alteration of removal of vin number, prohibited alteration or removal of vin number, receiving stolen property, tampering the physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking; preliminary hearing, July 3.
