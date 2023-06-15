Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding June 01, 2023
Probate
• Estate of Sharon Barnes, probate hearing; order entered.
• Estate of Susan Kay Hodapp, review; order entered.
Civil
• Donna Northcutt v. Chaz Jones, court trial; forcible detainer sustained by agreement.
• Donna Northcutt v. Derek Benton, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
• Peggy Arnold v. Keerstin Franklin, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Traffic
• John Elligson, 1976, CFA, disregarding traffic control device, failure of license to be in possession, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, no rear view mirror; guilty plea entered on all charges, contempt hearing December 3.
• Ashley Renee Denkins, arraignment, failure to wear seatbelt, operating on a suspended or revoked license; FTA and bench warrant recalled, CFA August 7.
• Ethan Mullins, 2001, pretrial conference, no motorcycle operating license; pretrial conference August 7.
Misdemeanor
• Cynthia D Harney, 1975, review; contempt hearing/probation revocation hearing June 5.
• Christopher Boyd, 2002, sentencing; sentenced to 10 days.
• Edward L Hunt, 1989, contempt hearing; bench warrant $550 or 11 days.
• Edward L Hunt, 1989, pretrial conference, assault in the fourth-degree; re-docket on service of bench warrant.
• Joseph Scott Ramey, 1980, pretrial conference, assault in the fourth-degree; pretrial conference July 3.
• Donald R Sparks, 1971, review; pay $50, contempt hearing August 7.
Felony
• Kenneth Jones, 1959, arraignment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia; preliminary hearing June 12, bond to remain.
• Tina M Courtney, 1968, preliminary hearing, arson in the first-degree, wanton endangerment in the first-degree, criminal mischief in the second-degree, alcohol intoxication in the first-degree; bond amended to $2500.
• Shane Lee Maxwell, 1991, preliminary hearing, 6 counts of menacing, resisting arrest, assault in the third-degree, disorderly conduct in the second-degree.
