Judge Charles W. Kuster presiding on May 8, 2023
FELONY
Lillian S. Griffin, 1989, review; status review, June 5.
Christy L. Handshoe, 1980, arraignment, three separate cases of theft by deception-include cold checks under $10,000; not guilty plea on all cases, pretrial conference June 26.
Logan A. Duncan, 1994, review; order entered.
Jason M. Duncanson, 1981, review.
Brenda Kendall, 1952, continued first appearance, disarming a peace officer, two counts of assault in the third-degree (police officer); dismissed motion of the commonwealth with prejudice, fee waived.
Joey E. Mitchell, 1987, pretrial conference; defendant to be transported by jailer May 15.
Nicholas R. Wiglesworth, 1979, suppression hearing, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating motor vehicle under influence of a controlled substance, no/expired registration plates; motion to suppress, jury trial July 7, pretrial conference June 19.
Michael S. Abney, 1991, preliminary hearing, alcohol intoxication in a public place, assault in the third-degree (police officer).
Shannon R. O’Brien, 1977, contempt hearing; bench warrant, $550 or 11 days.
Jessie James Strong, 1989, contempt hearing; 11 days.
Robert E. McElfresh, 1988, arraignment, operating on suspended/revoked license, possess open alcohol beverage container in open vehicle, possession of controlled substance in the first-degree (meth); not guilty plea entered.
Jonathan T. Stiltner, 1992, arraignment, excessive windshield/window tinting, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (meth), trafficking a controlled substance in the degree (meth).
MISDEMEANOR
Lillian S. Griffin, 1989, review; review July 24.
Cody Dean Fleming, 1993, arraignment, assault fourth-degree; not guilty plea entered, order to appear, pretrial conference June 12.
Christy L. Handshoe, 1980, arraignment, theft by deception-include cold checks under $500; not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference June 26.
Michelle L. Hardin, 1983, arraignment, theft by deception-include cold checks under $500; paid in full.
Kenneth Knipper, 1979, arraignment, public intoxication of a controlled substance; guilty plea entered, 60 days probated for one year, continued hearing November 13.
Kenneth Knipper, 1979, arraignment, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest; 60 days probated for one year, continued hearing November 13.
Isaiah Pulliam, 2001, arraignment, resident fishing without license or permit; dismissed with proof.
Cory Roach, 1982, arraignment, parent/custodian send child to school first and second; guilty plea entered, $100 plus costs, continued hearing November 13.
Katey Welte, 1983, arraignment, theft by deception-include cold checks under $500; rest to be paid, review May 22.
Jeromy Beverly, 1990, pretrial conference, two counts of assault in the fourth-degree; pretrial June 26, jury trial June 30.
Landon T. Bills, 2004, review, intentional breach compulsory to attend.
Denver King, 1981, continued first appearance, local city ordinance; restitution paid.
Karen R. Williams, 1979, continued first appearance, 3 counts of theft by deception-include cold checks; dismissed motion of the commonwealth with prejudice, paid in full.
Brayden Allen Hayes, 2004, pretrial conference, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, failure to notify address change to DOT, drug paraphernalia- buy/possess, possession of marijuana, operating motor vehicle under influence of a controlled substance; pretrial conference June 19.
Tammy L. Mccall, 1966, review, menacing, assault in the fourth-degree (no visible injury), disorderly conduct in the second-degree; pretrial conference June 12.
Alfonso Elias Medina, 1974, pretrial conference, criminal mischief in the second-degree, stalking in the second-degree, terroristic threatening in the third-degree;
Thomas E. Hall Jr, 1988, contempt hearing; 10 days.
James W. Brooks, 1977, review; remain in custody.
Brandon J. Milner, 1983, arraignment, violation of E.P.O/D.V.O.; bond set to $1500 cash, pretrial conference May 15.
Jonathan Stiltner, 1992, arraignment, hindering prosecution or apprehension in the second-degree; advanced May 15.
Joseph M. Butts, 1973, other hearing, assault in the fourth-degree (domestic violence-minor injury); pre-conference August 7.
TRAFFIC
Juan David Zamarripa, 1977, warrant; recall failure to appear (FTA), county withdraws motion to revoke.
Chance Lee Beverly, 1996, arraignment, excessive windshield/window tinting, one headlight; dismissed.
Alanea Beth Brock, 1990, arraignment, speeding 10mph over limit; FTA.
James David Hall, 1960, arraignment, failure to produce insurance card; guilty plea entered, $500 plus costs, probated for $450.
Lyndia Nickole Silcox, 1987, arraignment, no registration or expired registration receipt, no registration or expired registration plates; dismissed with proof.
Harleigh Danielle Tillotson, 1999, arraignment, failure to wear seat belt, guilty plea entered, $25; no registration or expired registration plates, guilty plea entered, $50 plus costs; no registration or expired registration receipt, guilty plea entered, $50; continued hearing November 13.
Harleigh Danielle Tillotson, 1999, arraignment, no registration or expired registration plates, guilty plea entered, $50; no registration or expired registration receipt, guilty plea entered, $50 plus costs; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, guilty plea entered, 60 days probated for one year.
Alexander Gene Wiley, 2005, arraignment, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seatbelt-entered guilty plea, $25.
John E. Jacobs, 1981, continued first appearance, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; restiution $1000 + $357.51, guilty plea
Beau G. Lynn, 1999, review; failed to complete community service, bench warrant for $250 or 5 days.
Joesph Ward, 1979, review; restitution set at 2 years.
Daniel Lee Williams, 1959, other hearing (per judge), operating vehicle with expired operators license; dismissed motion of commonwealth with prejudice.
William Andrew Clark, 1987, pretrial conference, no registration plates or expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain insurance, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; pretrial conference June 12.
Chelsea P. Claypool, 1996, review; proof shown.
Brian R. Custard, 1982, motion hour; preliminary hearing to be set.
Logan A. Duncan, 1994, review; order entered, review May 18.
Paul William Iseman, 1968, pretrial conference, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol-guilty plea entered, two counts of no/expired registration plates-guilty plea entered, two counts of no/expired registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance-guilty plea entered, driving on DUI suspended license, failure to surrender revoked license, improper equipment-guilty plea entered, failure to notify address change to DOT, failure to wear seatbelts-guilty plea entered.
Eric Dean Joseph, 1965, pretrial conference, no operators/moped license; bond denied, bench trial June 19.
Anthony W. Martin, 1996, pretrial conference, failure to wear seatbelt, no operators/moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, no/expired registration receipt, improper registration plate, improper/no windshield; pretrial conference June 26.
Sunshine Renea Bradley, 1977, contempt hearing; pay $300 or 6 days.
Roy S. Carpenter, 1964, contempt hearing; continued hearing August 14.
Harley Michelle Colemire, 2003, motion hour; show cause June 12.
Robert Florence, 1986, contempt hearing; $300 or 6 days.
James Brooks, 1977, other hearing, operating on suspended/revoked license-guilty plea entered, failure to or improper signal; pretrial May 18.
James Brooks, 1977, review, operating on suspended/revoked license-guilty plea entered; show cause hearing May 18.
Allen Burgess, 1993, other hearing, operating on suspended/revoked license; guilty plea entered, $100 plus costs, continuation hearing November 13.
Ike Montgomery, 1955, other hearing, failure to wear seat belt- guilty plea entered $25, no/expired registration receipt- guilty plea entered $25 plus costs, no/expired registration plate, improper registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance- guilty plea entered, $500 probated $450, failure to notify address change to DOT-guilty plea entered $60 probated 2 years; continuation hearing November 13.
DOMESTIC
Brandy Nicole Franklin vs. James Marshall Franklin, 1988, domestic and interpersonal violence; order entered.
PROBATE
Estate of Mary Sue Epperson, probate hearing; order entered.
Estate of Douglas M. Hall, motion hour; passed.
Estate of Jerry L. Ingram, probate hearing; order entered.
Estate of James Richard Kendall; motion hour, motion to amend prior order, motion sustained order.
Estate of Ann Marie Kunkel, probate hearing; will given, order entered.
Estate of Dawn Janene Wiglesworth, probate hearing; motion for sale of property, motion passed.
CIVIL CASES LVNV Funding LLC vs. Emily Beckett, motion hour; motion for default judgement, default judgement to plaintiff.
In re: Trinity Lynn Hill, review; hearing, May 12.
Portfolio Recovery Associate LLC vs. Zack Martin, motion hour; motion for default judgement, default judgement to plaintiff.
Westlake Services LLC Westlake Fina vs. Amy Murphy, motion hour; order entered.
James Hensley vs. Roger Noble, Et al, review; reading on May 15.
