Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding
Misdemeanor
Johnny Claypool, 1976, review; review June 26.
James M Franklin, 1988, pretrial conference, assault in the fourth degree, menacing; pretrial conference July 24.
James M Franklin, 1988, arraignment, violation of EPO/DVO; pretrial conference July 24.
James Rankin, 1971, probation revocation hearing; probation revocation hearing June 26.
Lindsay Reed, 1985, other hearing, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct in the second degree, menacing; pretrial conference July 10.
Lindsay R Reed, 1985, arraignment, alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct in the second degree; pretrial conference July 10.
Lauren Nicole Strother, 1982, other hearing; contempt hearing and probation revocation hearing June 26.
Brandi J Wyrick, motion hour; review June 26.
Traffic
Brian R Custard, 1982, probation revocation hearing; show cause hearing/review July 3.
Brian R Custard, 1982, pretrial conference, rear license not illuminated, improper equipment, failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked license, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; contempt hearing December 18.
Felony
Christopher Fahner, 1997, arraignment, fleeing or evading police, disorderly conduct in the second degree, resisting arrest; not guilty plea entered, preliminary hearing June 26.
Hunter Honaker, 1997, arraignment, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; sustained, review June 26.
Lauren Nicole Strother, 1982, other hearing; contempt hearing June 26.
