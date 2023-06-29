Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding
June 19, 2023Probate
Estate of Angela Renee Brown, probate hearing; order entered. In re: Kayleigh Morgan Cain, motion hour; order to be entered. Estate of Caleb Conley, probate hearing; order entered. Estate of David Robin Levi, review; order entered. Estate of James Marvin Oaks Jr, probate hearing; will admitted, order entered. Estate of Donna Kay Stroub, motion hour; order entered. Estate of David W Tolson, probate hearing; will admitted, order entered. Estate of Joseph Raymond Zaragoza, probate hearing; order entered.
Civil
Weaver Tax Link, LLC v. Joann M Carpenter, motion hour; no one present. Sooner Properties, LLC v. Jordan Hogen, et al; forcible detainer sustained Baptist Healthcare System, INC v. Kelly M Irvin; default judgment to plaintiff. In re: Richard Thomas Morris, review; show cause by mail July 3. John Volz v. Mark Ramsey, court trial;forcible detainer sustained. Sooner Properties, LLC v. Jimmy Simpson, et al, court trial; forcible detainer sustained Jason Bennett (KLB Homes) v. Stephen Brandon, et al, court trial; passed to June 26. Sam Patel v. Jewel Trevino, court trial; plaintiff failed to appear, dismissed.
Traffic
Kendra Ann Abner,1996, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over limit; dismissed, order entered. Cindy Bierman, 1976, arraignment, improper equipment, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no operators or moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; continued first appearance August 7. Tristin Bradford, 2004, arraignment, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt; dismissed. Anthony J Bryant, 1985, arraignment, leaving scene of accident or failure to render aid or assistance; not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference August 7. Thomas Jason Huff, 1976, continued first appearance, no tail lamps. Laura Chiasson King, 1992, arraignment, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card; show cause by mail July 10. Benjamin S Mansur, 1988, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over limit; order entered. Melissa Anne Olsen, 1978, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over limit; paid. Susan Jane Parker, 1984, arraignment, careless driving, communication device violation, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear, bench warrant $500. Victoria J Smith, 1994, arraignment, no brake lights, failure to produce Insurance card, failure to notify address change to Department of transportation; Continued first appearance July 10. Ray Eugene Wingfield, 1962, arraignment, no brake lights, failure to or improper signal, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; continued first appearance July 17. Brent A Harwood, 1990, show cause hearing; show cause hearing August 21. Brendon Jackson, 2001, other hearing; bond appealed, pay in full remainder. James Leslie McFarland, 1993, show cause hearing; paid in full. Charlotte R Morrison, 1978, review; review July 17. Sandra L Reed, 1983, continued first appearance, no operators or moped license, failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear, bench warrant $250. Roy D Sexton, 1985, review. William E Bond, 1988, pretrial conference, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, transfer of motor vehicle without bill of sale; pretrial conference July 3. Brian R Custard, 1982, pretrial conference, rear license not illuminated, improper equipment, failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, license to be in possession, Failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; pretrial conference June 22. Cassie Marie Hesters, 1998, contempt hearing; paid in full. Eric Dean Joseph, 1965, Court trial, no operators or moped license semicolon restitution for July 17.
Misdemeanor
Ashley N Case, 2000, arraignment, cruelty to animals in the second degree; not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference July 17. Timothy Holt, 1973, arraignment, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear, bench warrant issued $500. Thomas Huff, 1978, motion hour, passed to July 3. Joshua Mathney, 1998, arraignment, non-resident fishing without a license; dismissed. Dwayne A Moore, 1983, continued first appearance, theft by deception include cold checks; bench warrant $500. Roy Sexton, 1985, review; pay $200 today, contempt hearing July 17. Chris Hall, 1978, review, assault in the fourth degree; dismissed. Brayden Allen Hayes, Pretrial conference, failure to give right away to emergency stopped vehicle, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; pretrial conference July 17. Tammy McCall, 1966, pretrial conference, disorderly conduct in the second degree; guilty plea entered $100 plus costs and fees, show cause hearing February 11th. Tammy McCall, 1966, pretrial conference, menacing, assault in the fourth degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree; guilty plea entered $100 plus costs, contempt hearing December 11. Kevin Northcutt, 1989, review; bench warrant $5,000. Kyler Lee Snapp, 1998, pretrial conference, criminal trespassing in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree; review June 26. Kyler Lee Snapp, 1998, motion hour, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO; guilty plea entered, 4 days. Jonathan Willis Jr, 1997, pretrial conference, criminal mischief in the second degree; continued to July 3. Timothy Bond, 1989, motion hour. Christopher Boyd, 2002, motion hour; re-docket on service of bench warrant. Damien Harwood, 2004, motion hour; review July 3. Shannon L Mattingly, 1978, arraignment, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO; waived to grand jury. Jonathan Stiltner, 1992, pretrial conference, hindering prosecution or apprehension in the second degree; bench warrant to remain.
Felony
Angie W Haney, 1978, review; paid remainder. Thomas J Huff, 1976, arrangement, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, controlled substance prescription not in original container, possession of drug paraphernalia; not guilty plea entered, preliminary hearing July 3. Robert Workman, 1997, arraignment, theft by unlawful taking $10,000 < $1,000,000; preliminary hearing July 3. Sammie J Howard, 1986, expungement hearing. Patrick K Riley, 1976, show cause deferred. Kelly Michelle Parks, 1983, pretrial conference, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, one endangerment in the first degree, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; guilty plea entered, contempt hearing December 18. Nicholas R Wiglesworth, 1979, pretrial conference, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, no or expired registration plates; jury trial vacated; contempt hearing December 18. Shannon Mattingly, 1978, preliminary hearing, assault in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, operating on suspended or revoked operators license, terroristic threatening in the third degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree. Jonathan T Stiltner, 1992, preliminary hearing, excessive windshield or window tinting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree; bench warrant to remain. Micheal Ray Willoughby, 1982, preliminary hearing, burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.