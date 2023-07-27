Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding
TRAFFICJeff Nickerson, 1971, arraignment, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; passed to July 24
Addison C Perkins, 2004, arraignment, license to be in possession; show cause Aug. 21
Brian R Custard, 1982; unsecured bond set at $2,500, hearing Aug. 7
Christian J Epperson, 1995, continued first appearance; speeding 10 mph over speed limit, continues first appearance Aug. 21
Michaela Mathews, 1992, review, speeding 19 mph over speed limit; traffic school to be completed by Aug. 21
Charlotte R Morrison, 1978, show cause hearing; contempt hearing Jan. 22
Ray Eugene Wingfield, 1962, continued first appearance, no brake lights — merged, failure to or improper signal — merged, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; guilty plea, contempt hearing Jan. 22
Henry Darrell Booth, 1981, review; contempt or misrepresentation, review Aug. 14
Roy E Dickerson, 1974, pretrial conference, operating on suspended/revoked operators license; pretrial conference July 31
Craig Allen Dillon, 1981, pretrial conference, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to surrender revoked operators license; show cause Aug. 14
Michael L Dorr, 1980, pretrial conference, leaving scene of accident/failure to render assistance; entered guilty plea, contempt hearing Jan. 22
Craig A Roe, 1988, pretrial conference, failure to wear seatbelt, improper equipment, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operation to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card; pretrial conference July 31
Cameron Davis Willhoit, 2001, pretrial conference, leaving scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to produce insurance card; guilty plea entered, contempt hearing Jan 22
Ashley Renee Denkins, 1994, contempt hearing; failure to appear
Eric Dean Joseph, 1965, court trial, no operators/moped license; pre trial conference Sept. 11
Randall Allen Mcvey, 1968, contempt hearing; paid in full
Matthew Perraut, 1977, contempt hearing; paid in full
Roy D Sexton, 1985, contempt hearing; contempt hearing Aug. 21
PROBATEEstate of Jewell Bowling, probate; order entered, bench trial
Estate of Mildred R Corso, motion hour; order entered.
In Re: Guardianship of Eric Harrison, Review; show cause Aug. 24
Estate of David Theodore Johnson, probate; order entered
Estate of Gene Garrard Kearns, probate; order entered
In Re: William Caleb Linville, settlement: review Aug. 24
Estate of Lena L Mahorney, probate; order entered
Estate of Stella G Martin, motion hour; order entered
Estate of Robert Charles Newcomb, probate; order entered
In Re: Lauren Michelle Spencer, probate; order entered
Estate of Dwayne Wayne Van Deren, review; show cause Aug. 24
Estate of Ronald C Whalen, probate; order entered
Estate of Ellen Louise Whitaker, motion hour; order entered
CIVILRaisler Property Group LLC v. Laurie Boyer Et al, motion hour; passed to Aug. 7
LVNV Funding LLC v. Russell Bryant, motion hour; default judgment for Plaintiff
Winterwood Inc./Robynwood v. Bailey Cummins, court trial; settled at plaintiff costs
Barbra Mcallister v. Johnny Harrod, motion hour; funds released
RJR Enterprises LLC v. Chuck Hornsby et al, court trial; forcible detainer sustained
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Steve Parker Jr, motion hour; default judgment motion
MISDEMEANORGarnett W Adams, 1982, arraignment, theft by deception; plan of reorganization
Madison Caudill, 1999, arraignment, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, possession of marijuana, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; alcohol and drug classes, operator license
Maudie Delbridge, 1986, arraignment, theft by deception; passed to Aug. 14
Jonathan Wayne Hall, 1981, arraignment, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates;
Tara P Mcintosh, 1971, arraignment, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property $500<$1,000; no contact order
Tara P Mcintosh, 1971, arraignment, assault minor injury; not guilty plea, next appearance Aug. 21
Brandy Stephens, 1988, arraignment, theft by deception; redocket
Christy Handshoe, 1980, pretrial conference, theft by deception;
Austin Bierman, 2000, pretrial conference, violation of Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/ Domestic Violence Order; pretrial conference Aug. 21
Ashley N Case, 2000, pretrial conference, second degree cruelty to animals; dogs surrendered to animal shelter, pretrial conference Aug. 21
Taryn Collier, 2003, fourth degree assault minor injury; excused, pretrial conference Aug. 14
Michael Todd Cooper Jr, 2003, pretrial conference, third degree terroristic threatening, second degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third degree criminal mischief; pretrial conference Aug. 7
Rachel Haley, 1986, pretrial conference, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property shoplifting, false reporting an incident to law enforcement, harassment no physical contact, second degree disorderly conduct; pretrial conference and bond reversal hearing Aug. 7
Brayden Allen Hayes, pretrial conference, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; pretrial conference July 31
Avril Hubbard, 1978, pretrial conference, second degree disorderly conduct; pretrial conference Aug. 14
Donnie W Nickerson, 1963, review; show cause by mail Aug. 21
Joseph Scott Ramey, pretrial conference, fourth degree assault — child abuse; pretrial conference July 31
Craig A Roe, 1988, pretrial conference, second degree disorderly conduct; passed to July 31
Grover H Scott, 1975, review; review Sept. 18
Summer R Tackett, pretrial conference; intentional breach compulsory attend — other; motion of commonwealth
Zachary Allen Taylor, 1995, motion hour; review July 31
Jonathan Douglas Thomas, 1987, review, possession of marijuana, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle; Aug. 14
Brittany Wallace, 1987, pretrial conference, fourth degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference Aug. 21
Kelsi R Whitson, 2000, review; motion withdrawn
Charles E Arnold, 1975, arraignment, violation of Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order; review July 31
Michael W Allen, 1976, contempt hearing; continued for dismissal
Shayne Bailey, 1985, contempt hearing
John Adam Boone, 1984, probation revocation hearing; motion withdrawn
Maudie Delbridge, 1986, contempt hearing; passed Aug. 14
Terry Wayne Herrington, 1981, probation revocation hearing; review Aug. 21
Dustin T Morrison, 1993, contempt hearing; paid in full
Roy Sexton, 1985, contempt hearing; contempt hearing Aug. 21
FELONYNathan Y Howard, 1984, review, defendant wrote letter asking for jail sentence to be converted to rehab; show cause Aug. 7
Desiree D Earlywine, 2000, arraignment, possession of drug paraphernalia possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance — date rape drug; preliminary hearing July 31
Clifford D Tungate, 1985, arraignment; preliminary hearing July 24
Jessica Commodore, 1988, preliminary hearing, second degree burglary, three counts of first degree wanton endangerment; pre-conference
Tony Dray, 1982, preliminary hearing, second degree burglary; pre-conference
Jeffery D Turner, 2002, preliminary hearing, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, reckless driving, controlled substance prescription not in original container; bench warrant issued
