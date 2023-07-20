Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding
July 10, 2023
Probate
Estate of James Ammerman; motion dismissed
Estate of Louis William Kunke; will admitted, order entered.
Estate of Virginia Joann Persinger; order entered.
Estate of Richard C Perkins; will admitted, order entered.
Estate of Phyllos E Ross; order entered
Estate of James H Turner Sr; will admitted, order entered.
Civil
First Portfolio Venturesi LLC v. Leslie Baker, motion hour; default judgment to plaintiff.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Lori Cooley, motion hour; default judgment to plaintiff.
Eagle Financial Services, INC v. Natalie Crump, motion hour; order entered.
Housing Authority of Cynthiana v. Codee Current, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Davina Draizen, motion hour.
Midland Credit Management, INC v. Robert Froehlich, motion hour; default judgment to plaintiff.
Estate of Susan Hodap v. Kevin Harman, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
White Oak Apartments/Winterwood Inc. v. Tina King, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Housing Authority of Cynthiana v. Destiny Maldonado, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Housing Authority of Cynthiana v. Anna Morgan, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Housing Authority of Cynthiana v. Holly Turner, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Autovest LLC v. Jessica J Wilson, review; passed to August 14.
Traffic
Joshua Bova, 1985, arraignment, improper passing, no operators license; continued first appearance August 14.
Sherri Lynn Brooks, 1979, arraignment, operating on a suspended or revoked license; continued first appearance August 14.
Lucas W Lawrence, 1984, arraignment, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance, no or expired registration plates; contempt hearing January 8.
Haley Nicole Marshall, 1998, arraignment, speeding 21 mph over limit, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
Sarah M Puckett, 1984, arraignment, operating on a suspended or revoked license; failure to appear, bench warrant $2000.
Sara Michelle Sampley, 2004, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over limit; review September 11.
Wesley Dawson Tincher, 1999, show cause hearing; contempt hearing January 8.
Laura Chiasson King, 1992, continued first appearance; show cause by main August 14.
Victoria J Smith, 1994, continued first appearance, no brake lights, failure to notify address change to department of transportation; continued first appearance August 14.
Codee B Current, 1991, show cause hearing; show cause by sheriff’s office August 14.
Paul William Iseman, 1968, motion hour; bench warrant $500.
Kaleb Makiah Jackson, 2005, review, speeding 10 mph over limit; dismissed.
Craig A Roe, 1988, pretrial conference, failure to wear seatbelt, improper equipment, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card; passed to July 17.
Samantha Michelle Williams, 1993, pretrial conference, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; pretrial conference August 14.
Misdemeanor
Garrett W Adams, 1982, arraignment, theft by deception; continued first appearance July 17.
James M Franklin, 1988, other hearing, violation of EPO/DVO; passed to July 24.
Jason Grose, 1990, arraignment, violation of EPO/DVO; show cause by mail August 21.
April M Martin, 1986, arraignment, assault in the fourth degree; continued to January 8.
Brandy Stephens, 1988, arraignment, theft by deception; continued to July 17.
Bryson Thurman, 2003, arraignment, motorboats to be registered and numbered; show cause by sheriff’s office August 14.
Mary Ruth Elizabeth Barnett, 1996, motion hour; order entered.
Kenneth T Christopher, 1984, motion hour; order entered.
Jerry W Hall, 1986, review; review July 8, 2024.
Cynthia D Harney, 1975, other hearing.
Hunter Taylor Honaker, 1997, motion hour; order entered.
Wyatt L Martin, 1956, motion hour; order entered.
Tyler Christopher Tolson, 1996, motion hour; order entered.
Nikki Wiglesworth, 1986, review, theft by deception; continued first appearance August 14.
Kimberly S Wilson, 1968, review; bench warrant $4000.
Kimberly S Wilson, 1968, review; bench warrant $350
Ray Yarnell, 1972, motion hour; order entered.
Michelle Bates, 1988, theft by deception; dismissed.
Gregory L Christian, 1975, pretrial conference, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct in the second degree; pretrial conference August 14.
Russell E Dennis, 1945, pretrial conference, theft by deception; paid, dismissed
Michael L Luttrell, 2003, review; review December 18.
Kenneth Allen Reed, 1984, review, assault in the fourth degree; continued to February 19.
Lindsay Reed, 1985, pretrial conference, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct in the second degree, menacing; review July 20.
Lindsay Reed, 1985, pretrial conference, alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct in the second degree; review July 20.
Craig A Roe, 1988, pretrial conference, disorderly conduct in the second degree; passed to July 17.
Derek Slone, 1981, motion hour; bench warrant $1000.
Brandi J Wyrick, 1983, probation revocation hearing; violation admitted, review September 11.
Ashley Bowling, 1988, probation revocation hearing; admits to violation.
Ashley Bowling, 1988, arraignment, alcohol intoxication in a public place; guilty plea entered, show cause hearing August 14.
Felony
Russell L Banks, 1988, arraignment, flagrant non support; review August 7.
Joseph L Barnett, 2001, arraignment, assault in the fourth degree domestic violence, strangulation in the first degree; preliminary hearing July 31.
Chad Newton Harding, 1978, arraignment; preliminary hearing July 31.
Emily Taylor Ritter, 1998, arraignment, assault in the fourth degree, strangulation in the first degree; preliminary hearing July 31.
Brandon A Stanley, 1996, arraignment, prohibited alteration or removal of vin number, prohibited alteration or removal of vin number, receiving stolen property; bench warrant $5000.
Hunter Honaker, 1997, review, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; show cause hearing July 20.
Shane Lee Maxwell, 1991, review, menacing, menacing, menacing, menacing, menacing, menacing, resisting arrest, assault in the third degree (police/probation officer), disorderly conduct in the second degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree; dismissed to indictment.
Jerry R Ledford, 1967, preliminary hearing, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; review July 20 .
Joshua T Watkins, 1996, preliminary hearing, murder, strangulation in the first degree; dismissed to indictment.
Jessica Commodore, 1988, arraignment, burglary in the second degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, , wanton endangerment in the first degree; preliminary hearing July 17.
Tony Dray, 1962, arraignment, burglary in the second degre; preliminary hearing July 17.
