Traffic Cases
May 4-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a two-vehicle side-swipe accident on KY 356, seven miles west of Cynthiana. Lonnie Potter advised that he was driving eastbound around a curve when he was run off the roadway by an unknown pick-up truck, pulling a trailer. He said he was forced off the right side of the roadway to avoid a head-on collision and that his vehicle struck a parked Toyota Sequoia and a flat bed trailer, both owned by Hiram Hall.
CASE REPORTS
April 30-Dep. Ray Johnson took a report from Jimmie Young that a firearm that was kept in a safe at her home was missing.
CITATIONS
May 4-Lt. Joe Daniel served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Brandon J. Milner for violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
May 4-Dep. Tony Fields cited and arrested Robert E. McElfresh, Paris, for operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 4-Dep. Tony Fields served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to James W. Brooks, for failure to appear on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to signal properly.
May 3-Dep. Tony Fields served an indictment warrant from Harrison Circuit Court to Jerrick A. Johnson on charges of 1st degree rape, 1st degree sexual abuse, 4th degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), persistent felony offender.
May 2-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison Circuit Court to Logan C. Lusby for a probation violation for a felony offense.
May 1-Lt. Tuan Kreer served an arrest warrant from Harrison District Court to Harleigh D. Tillotson for failure to appear on a citation issued for no registration receipt, no registration plates and failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle.
May 1-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Nicholas District Court to Timothy Lesak for operating a mobile home park without a permit.
April 30-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Scott District Court to Kelly Irvin, Georgetown, for theft by deception (cold checks under $500.)
April 30-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Bourbon District Court to Lisa Richardson, Paris, for passing a school bus while its stop sign arm was extended, loading or unloading children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.