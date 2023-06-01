Traffic Cases
May 23-Dep. Ray Johnson worked a single-vehicle accident on KY 1054, 11.5 miles south of Cynthiana. Tyler Austin, Wellford, SC, was unable to avoid striking a deer in the roadway.
May 23-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a two-vehicle accident on KY 1284, 12 miles east of Cynthiana. Andy Yoder was making a left-turn into a driveway while he was hauling a trailer. Justin Williams was driving in the opposite direction and advised that as he crested a hill, he saw the truck and trailer turning into the driveway, but could not stop in time to avoid a collision.
May 22-Lt. Joe Daniel worked a two-vehicle rear-end accident on US 27, 9.9 miles north of Cynthiana. Barbara Jones, Corinth, was attempting to turn left into a driveway. Paul D. May was behind Ms. Jones and said he didn’t see a turn signal and couldn’t slow enough to avoid rear-ending her vehicle.
May 19-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a two-vehicle accident on US 27, inside the Cynthiana city limits. Paul McCauley advised that he was pulling out of a driveway from US 27 North when he struck a vehicle driven by Devon Erion, Brooksville, who was driving southbound.
CASE REPORTS
May 22-Lt. Joe Daniel took a report from Harace N. Davis who stated that he had put a check in the mail addressed to Braxton Bramel for $400, for mowing. He said someone changed that check’s recipient to Olivia McGrathe, and changed the payment to $1,239.00.
May 21-Lt. Joe Daniel took a report from Mark Austin that someone had run through fencing on his property sometime the night before.
May 19-Dep. Ray Johnson took a report from John Walker who stated a locksmith who drilled a hole in his gun safe, damaged a firearm that was locked in that safe. The locksmith accidentally drilled a hole in the stock of that firearm.
May 14--Sheriff Shain Stephens took a report from Julie Northcutt concerning a purported violation of a DVO by her former boyfriend, Shannon Mattingly. She said that Mr. Mattingly messaged her via e-mail and Instagram. The messages were not threatening in nature, but were still a violation of the DVO.
CITATIONS
May 26-Dep. Tony Fields cited and arrested Thomas J. Huff on charges of possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, Methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, heroin), possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in proper container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 19-Dep. Jeff Bol served an arrest warrant from Franklin District Court to David G. May for failure to appear.
May 19-Dep. Jeff Bol served an arrest warrant from Scott District Court to David G. May on charges of 1st degree strangulation, 2nd degree disorderly conduct and 4th degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury.)
May 19-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Jonathan D. Switzer on charges of theft of services and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
May 16-Lt. Joe Daniel served a criminal summons from Harrison District Court to Allycia Perry on a charge of theft by deception (cold checks, under $500.)
May 11-Lt. Joe Daniel served a criminal summons from Bourbon Circuit Court to Kelly M. Banks on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, methamphetamine.)
