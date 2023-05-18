Citations
May 6-Dep. Jordan Scott served a criminal summons from Bourbon Circuit Court to William Linville for possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, methamphetamine.)
May 9-Dep. Ray Johnson took a report from Robyn Case who stated that her daughter, Ashley Case, had several items missing from her home. She alleges that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Austin Bierman, was served an EPO against her daughter and that he was in her house collecting his items, but also took several items that did not belong to him.
May 8-Lt. Tuan Kreer worked a two-vehicle head-on accident on KY 36, nine miles west of Cynthiana. Garcia Cabrera was driving a Harrison County School District bus and was struck head-on by a vehicle driven by Landon Franks. Mr. Franks said that his windshield had fogged up, due to the change in weather, and he lost his bearings on the roadway. He stated he did not know he had crossed the center line. Both vehicles suffered moderate damage and both had to be towed from the scene.
May 5-Dep. Shannon Clem worked a single-vehicle accident on US 27, five miles south of Cynthiana. Curtis V. Smith, Winchester, was unable to avoid striking a deer in the roadway.
