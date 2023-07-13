July 7, 2023The Harrison County Grand Jury met on the above date and took the following action in the following cases.
Indictments returned:Christopher Scott Timothy Fahner, 23-F-046, fleeing or evading Police in the first degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, resisting arrest, persistent felony offender.
Adam Stephen Hardin, direct indictment, arson in the second degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree (two counts), criminal mischief in the first degree, expired operators license.
Thomas Jason Huff, 23-F-042, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree (oxycodone), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher David Jolley, direct indictment, strangulation in the first degree (two counts), wanton endangerment in the first degree (two counts), assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence)(two counts), criminal attempt to commit robbery in the second degree, theft by unlawful taking, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree.
Kenneth Ray Jones, 23-F-043, unauthorized use of an automobile, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christine Joy Mastin (AKA: Christine Joy Helphenstine), direct indictment, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, theft by unlawful taking.
Shannon Lee Mattingly, 23-F-035 & 23-M-160, strangulation in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI, violation of interpersonal protective order (two counts), terroristic threatening in the third degree (two counts), persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Shane Lee Maxwell, 23-F-039, assault in the third degree, assault in the third degree (EMS, fire, rescue squad), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree (two counts), attempted criminal mischief in the third degree, menacing (six counts), criminal trespass in the first degree.
Brittany Carol Milner, direct indictment, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine).
Jessie Lee Morrison, 23-F-044, wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (buprenorphine) possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
William Earl Poe II, direct indictment, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine).
Joshua Thompson Watkins, 23-F-057, murder-domestic violence (a capital offense), strangulation in the first degree.
Cases to be passed to next meeting: None
Cases to be referred to Harrison District Court: None
Cases in which there were insufficient votes to indict (no true bill): None
