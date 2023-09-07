The following is a list of gross wages for employees of the Harrison County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year 2022-2023 obtained through two open records requests. The first, submitted and responded to on Aug. 23. The second, submitted on Sept. 1, and responded to on Sept. 2.
The first report obtained by the Democrat listed the name and wages earned for each employee for fiscal year 23. The wage report for the fiscal court is an open record, and therefore can be requested by anyone.
The second report obtained by the Democrat listed the position title and gross wages earned for each employee for fiscal year 23, which is also an open record and can be requested by anyone.
The Democrat Staff decided to publish this report to make public information more easily accessible to our readers. For the safety and integrity of Harrison County Fiscal Court employees, our staff made the decision to exclude names from publication.
The report is organized alphabetically by position, and then from highest gross wage to lowest.
To request the full public record including names of each employee, contact the Harrison County Fiscal Court.
HARRISON COUNTY FISCAL COURT WAGE REPORT FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023Animal Control Officer — $48,646.90
Animal Shelter Manager — $30,204.89
Animal Shelter Manager — $547.46
Animal Shelter Worker — $14,327.04
Animal Shelter Worker — $12,121.89
Animal Shelter Worker — $9,196.00
Animal Shelter Worker — $2,528.70
Animal Shelter Worker — $2,519.80
Animal Shelter Worker — $1,156.40
Assistant County Attorney — $24,766.56
Assistant County Attorney — $3,934.68
Community Service Supervisor — $12,954.38
Community Service Supervisor — $6,953.88
Community Service Supervisor Assistant — $9,760.00
Coroner/Deputy Coroner — $10,926.58
Coroner/Deputy Coroner — $10,478.56
County Attorney — $36,316.28
County Clerk — $106,195.71
Deputy County Clerk — $49,032.36
Deputy County Clerk — $44,397.89
Deputy County Clerk — $37,856.08
Deputy County Clerk — $30,754.99
Deputy County Clerk — $27,163.22
Deputy County Clerk — $27,082.64
Deputy County Clerk — $26,890.52
Deputy County Clerk — $735.89
Deputy County Clerk — $643.90
Deputy Jailer — $13,509.25
Deputy Jailer — $11,775.00
Deputy Jailer — $11,717.00
Deputy Jailer — $10,077.25
Deputy Jailer — $9,605.00
Deputy Jailer — $8,690.00
Deputy Jailer — $8,517.50
Deputy Jailer — $8,367.63
Deputy Jailer — $6,649.25
Deputy Jailer — $6,569.50
Deputy Jailer — $5,785.00
Ema Director — $18,822.12
Ema Director — $15,197.67
Finance Officer — $52,003.44
Judge Executive-2022 — $49,127.58
Judge Executive-2023 — $48,562.76
Justice Center Security — $17,100.00
Justice Center Security — $16,605.00
Justice Center Security — $15,757.50
Justice Center Security — $14,985.00
Justice Center Security — $8,835.00
Justice Center Security — $555.00
Parks & Rec Director — $48,606.52
Parks & Rec Director — $11 ,396.68
Parks & Rec Worker — $34,579.46
Parks & Rec Worker — $31,918.47
Parks & Rec Worker — $11,510.00
Parks & Rec Worker — $5,910.85
Parks & Rec Worker — $3,767.75
Parks & Rec Worker — $2,271.50
Parks & Rec Worker — $2,015.00
Parks & Rec Worker — $1,960.20
Parks & Rec Worker — $1,715.00
Parks & Rec Worker — $1,375.40
Parks & Rec Worker — $1,305.50
Parks & Rec Worker — $1,053.00
Parks & Rec Worker — $415.00
Parks & Rec Worker — $389.80
Parks & Rec Worker — $389.80
Parks & Rec Worker — $245.00
Parks & Rec Worker — $197.50
Parks & Rec Worker — $35.00
Road Laborer — $41,271.46
Road Laborer — $34,624.87
Road Laborer — $33,002.48
Road Laborer — $31,863.61
Road Laborer — $31,006.97
Road Laborer — $25,239.85
Road Laborer — $23,954.24
Road Laborer — $15,338.42
Road Supervisor — $60,825.18
Road Supervisor Assistant — $47,509.22
Road-Office Worker — $12,375.71
Road-Office Worker — $11,781.21
Secretary-Asst Co Attorney — $4,736.16
Sheriff Deputy — $63,723.20
Sheriff Deputy — $63,238.58
Sheriff Deputy — $59,170.86
Sheriff Deputy — $53,974.22
Sheriff Deputy — $50,513.53
Sheriff Deputy — $39,149.50
Sheriff Deputy — $36,412.49
Sheriff Deputy — $31,717.62
Sheriff Deputy — $13,166.99
Sheriff Deputy — $11,991.45
Sheriff Deputy — $6,227.00
Sheriff Detective — $55,064.32
Sheriff Office Manager — $49,247.04
Solid Waste Coordinator — $15,540.78
Tax Administrator — $30,995.82
Tax Administrator — $8,735.55
Welfare Assistant — $7,103.76
