Judge Heather Fryman presiding May 17
CIVIL CASES
Jeriann Adams vs. Timothy Amil Adams, motion hour, friend of court appointed; hearing July 21.
Earl L Welte III vs. Shelbie Nicole Bruin, permanent custody hearing; permanent custody granted to father, timesharing suspended.
Charles Wilson Deer vs. Charlott S Deer, contempt hearing; court passes sentencing to June 14 by request of parties.
Lisa Hicks vs. Stephen Hicks, motion hour.
Timothy Kyle Muntz vs. Tiffany Lauren Muntz, motion hour; order entered.
Christin Smith vs. Jonathan Edward Willis Jr., motion hour; motion denied.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Ashley N Case vs. Austin A Bierman; dismissed.
Maria Nichole Custard vs. Erik Taishon Cooper; dismissed.
Felicia Gay Beverly vs. Courtney Faulkner; petition dismissed.
Brooke Elizabeth Napier vs. Christopher Tyler Napier; 50-50 timeshare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.