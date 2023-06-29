Judge Heather Fryman presiding
CIVIL Austin Wayne Crum v. Lauren Ashley Crump, motion hour; father found in contempt, contempt hearing on July 19, 2023. Michelle Lee Dailey v. Christopher Allen Dailey, motion hour; child support ordered. Shawna Ellis v. Branden Faulkner, motion hour; case management conference July 19, 2023. Peggy Williams North v. Thomas Glenn North III, motion hour; passed to July 5, 2023. Tanya Michelle Smits v. James Tavis Smits, motion hour; passed to July 5, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.