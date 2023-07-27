Judge Heather Fryman presiding
CIVILAustin Wayne Crump v. Lauren Ashley Crump, sentencing; motion to modify denied, case management conference Sept. 6
Zachary Heath Whitaker v. Casey Lou Ecklar, motion hour; passed by agreement
Shawna Ellis v. Branden Faulkner, case management conference; friend of court to make recommendations, case management conference Oct. 4
Jeromy Beverly v. Courtney M Faulkner, motion hour; criminal case dismissed, friend of court to make recommendation, hearing Aug. 10
Brandy Renee Fizette v. Louie Fizette, motion hour; hearing Aug. 23
Cindy Ann Jones v. Richard Kirk Jones, motion hour; passed to Aug. 2
Christin Smith v. Jonathan Willis, motion hour; interstate compact on placement of child conference must occur, renotice as needed
DOMESTIC
Kellie L Kidd v. Charles E Arnold; domestic violence order entered
Ashley N Case v. Austin A Bierman
Kristy Gale Bartram v. Tony Ray Gaunce; continue to Aug. 30
Tonya Lee Bunce v. Chrisopher David Jolley; dismissed
Megan Ryan Grayson v. Eric Brian Mauk; domestic violence order entered
Rosa Ann Rowland v. Wallace Rackey; reissue
Ravyn Nikole Price v. Chellsea McCord Webber; reissue Aug. 2
Kevin Joseph Martin Jr v. Chellsea Webber McCord; reissue Aug. 2
Lauren Grace Cooper v. Harvey Woosley; criminal charges pending
