Judge Heather Fryman presiding
CIVIL
- Zackery Heath Whitaker v. Casey Lou Ecklar, motion hour; hearing Sept. 21
- Brandy Renee Fizette v. Louie Fizette, case management conference; passed by agreement
- Cindy Ann Jones v. Richard Kirk Jones, motion hour, father motion for full custody; hearing Sept. 7
- Joseph Allen v. Destiny Morton, motion hour; transferred to Scott County
- Christopher Tyler Napier v. Brooke Elizabeth Napier, motion hour; final hearing Sept. 7
- William Earl Peo II v. Tayna Nicole Poe, motion hour; final hearing Aug. 16
- Tanya Michelle Smits v. James Travis Smits, court trial; friend of court appointed, hearing Sept. 29
- Leah Warren v. Christopher Warren, show cause hearing; failure to appear
- Michael Blan v. Emma Blan, review; dismissed
- Michael Hustin Hudgins v. Patricia Karen Campbell, review; left open upon request
- Sandra Jay Cash v. Christopher Eric Cash, review; dismissed
- Robert Arthur Cote Sr. v. Jody Lynn Cote, review; dismissed
- Kayla Rae Mason v. Alfonzo Martez Custard, review; left open upon request
- Stacy Lynn Daughtery v. Austin William Daughtery, review; dismissed
- Rebecca Faye Roach v. Ginger Lee Dunn et al, review; dismissed
- Christopher Allen Dailey v. Amanda Raye Easley, review; left open upon request
- Shawna Renae Estes v. Jeffery Scot Estes, review; dismissed
- Brian Custard v. Carolyn Fryman et al, review; dismissed
- Neil Patrick Kendall v. Kayla Elizabeth Gabbard, review; needs permanent order
- Susan Nicole Getter v. Clifton Eugene Getter, review; dismissed
- Ryan Heitzman v. Brittnay Heitzman, review; dismissed
- Marhsall Clay Bennett v. Ashley Hill, review; dismissed
- William trevor Hutchinson v. Lisa M Hutchinson, review; dismissed
- Glynden Wilson King v. Bianna Elizabeth King, review; dismissed
- Amber Nicole Newcomb v. Travis Lee Newcomb, review; dismissed
- Holly June Turner v. Floyd Robert Turner, review; dismissed
DOMESTIC
- Kristy Gale Bartram v. Tony Ray Gaunce; continued to Sept. 6
- Sherri Marie Jones v. Stephen Michael Jones; DCBS will investigate allegations
- Laurin Renee Ann Catlette v. Anthony William Martin, motion hour; denied
- Donald R Sumpter v. Melissa M Martin; Emergency Protective Order amended to no violent contact order
- Rosa Ann Rowland v. Wallace Rackey; dismissed
- Ravyn Nikole Price v. Chellsea McCord Webber; domestic violence order entered
- Kevin Joseph Martin v. Chellsea McCord Webber; domestic violence order entered
