Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding June 12, 2023.
Probate
Estate of David Robin Levi, review; review June 19.
Estate of Pam Denniston, probate hearing; order entered.
Estate of Randy Lee Harris, probate hearing; order entered.
Estate of Edmond Cleveland Judy, probate hearing; order entered.
Estate of Forest Thomas Levi, probate hearing; order entered
Estate of Lillie M Levi, probate hearing; order entered.
Estate of Woodrow Neace, probate hearing; order entered.
Estate of Helen Sheldon, probate hearing; hearing June 26.
Estate of Austin Tyler Smallwood, probate hearing; review September 25.
Estate of Fay K Smith AKA Elizabeth Faye Smith, probate hearing; order entered.
Estate of Barry Dean Turner, probate hearing; order entered.
Civil
LVNV Funding LLC v. Kayla Batson, motion hour; summary judgment plaintiff.
Eagle Financial Services Inc. V. Ricky Craft et. al., motion hour; agreed judgment entered.
Ishmael Properties v. James Duvall, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Maurita Reeves v. Makenzi Lewis, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
N.A. Citibank v. Lisa G. Moore, motion hour; default judgment plaintiff.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Joshua A. Taylor, motion hour; default judgment plaintiff.
LNG Properties LLC v. Tiffany Toler, court trial; forcible detainer sustained, order entered.
LVNV Funding LLC v Shanna Wells, motion hour; motion denied.
Autovest LLC v. Jessica Wilson, motion hour; motion passed to June 26.
Traffic
Jacobie Andrew White, 2004, other hearing, speeding 10 mph over the limit; dismissed.
Jacqueline Perez, 1993, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over limit; paid.
Karen Renee Williams, 1979, arraignment, failure to wear seatbelt, failure of non-owner to maintain insurance, improper display of registration plates; guilty plea entered, $500 plus costs, contempt hearing December 11.
Samantha Michelle Williams, 1993, arraignment, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influnce of alcohol; pretrial conference July 10.
James David Hall, 1960, motion hour; restitiution set at $500.
Thomas Jason Huff, 1976, continued first appearance, no or expired registration receipt, no tail lamps
John Eslie Jacobs, 1981, show cause hearing; failure to appear.
Michael A Mathews, 1992, review, speeding 19 mph over limit; final review July 17.
Brandon Morris, 1996, continued first appearance, inadequate muffler; dismissed with proof.
Jeffery Herman Sizemore, review, speeding 10 mph over speed limit, failure to wear seatbelt; dismissed.
Jay K Arkenau, 1968, pretrial conference, failure to illuminate head lamps, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, no tail lamps; pretrial conference July 24.
Keith Gordon Case, 1975, pretrial conference, operating vehicle with an expired license; guilty plea entered, $25 plus costs, contempt hearing December 12.
William Andrew Clark, 1987, pretrial conference, no or expired registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license; guilty plea entered, review August 14.
Craig Allen Dillon, 1981, pretrial conference, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to surrender revoked license; show cause by mail July 17.
Craig Allen Dillon, 1981, continued first appearance, insufficient headlamps, no or expired registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked license; show cause by mail July 17.
Micheal L Dorr, 1980, pretrial conference, leaving the scene of accident or failure to render aid or assistance, excused for July 17.
James Gowen, 1989, pretrial conference, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; suppression hearing August 7.
Brian Roe, 1983, pretrial conference, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, Operating a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, license plate not legible; final pretrial conference July 31, bench trial August 8.
Joey W Rose, 1969, pretrial conference, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; pretrial conference August 7.
Cameron Davis Willhoit, 2001, pretrial conference, leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render Aid or assistance, failure to produce insurance card semicolon pretrial conference July 17.
Kenneth Tipton Christopher, 1984, contempt hearing; paid in full.
Ashley R Ishmael, 2001, contempt hearing; paid in full.
Gregory D Honican, 1966, continued first appearance, operating on suspended or revoked operators license — guilty plea entered, no more expired registration plates — guilty entered, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card Dash guilty plea entered; contempt hearing December 11.
Joey E Mitchell, 1987, arraignment, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by unlawful taking semicolon pretrial conference July 3.
Misdemeanor
Stacey M Pulliman, arraignment, theft by deception — include cold checks; dismissed.
Austin Bierman, 2000, arraignment, violation of Kentucky E.P.O.; not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference July 17.
Jonathan D Switzer, 1962, arraignment, theft of services, operating on a suspended or revoked license; guilty plea entered, $50 plus costs and fees.
Brittany Wallace, 1987, arraignment, assault in the fourth-degree; pretrial conference July 17.
Brandon Watkins, arraignment, theft by deception-include cold checks; dismissed.
Dalton Yazel, 1994, arraignment, theft by deception-include cold checks; show cause by sheriff’s office July 26.
June Hollar, review, parent/custodian send child to school; guilty plea entered, $100 plus costs, contempt hearing December 11.
Alexia M King, 1997, review, parent or custodian send child to school; dismissed, costs waived.
Madison N King, 1998, review, parent or custodian send child to school; guilty plea entered, $100 plus costs and fees, contempt hearing December 11.
Kaci N Lizer, 1992, review, parent or custodian send child to school; guilty plea entered, $100 plus costs and fees, contempt hearing,
Sam McCarter, 2004, review, intentional breach compulsory to attend; continued to September 18.
Alexis D Perkins, 2004, review, intentional breach compulsory to attend, dismissed with graduation.
Roy Sexton, 1985, review; continued to June 19.
Dustin N Sowder, 2004, review, intentional breach compulsory to attend, dismissed with graduation.
Micheal G Watts, 2004, review, intentional breach compulsory to attend, dismissed with graduation.
Cody Dean Fleming, 1993, pretrial conference, assault in the fourth-degree; pretrial conference June 26.
James M Franklin, 1988, pretrial conference, assault in the fourth-degree, menacing; continued to June 22.
Rachel Haley, 1986, pretrial conference, shoplifting; pretrial conference July 3.
Rachel Haley, 1986, pretrial conference, false report of an incident to law enforcement; pretrial conference July 3.
Rachel Haley, 1986, pretrial conference, false report of an incident to law enforcement; pretrial conference July 3.
Rachel Haley, 1986, pretrial conference, harassment — no physical contact; pretrial conference July 3.
Rachel Haley, 1986, pretrial conference, false report of an incident to law enforcement, disorderly conduct; pretrial conference July 3.
Christopher J Hard, 1990, pretrial conference, cruelty to animals in the second-degree; contempt hearing December 11.
Clay Lucas, 1994, pretrial conference, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; pretrial conference August 7.
Rhonda J Morrison, 1968, show cause hearing; review June 26.
Kevin Northcutt, 1989, review; review June 19.
Brian Keith Roe, 1983, pretrial conference, possession of marijuana, failure to produce Insurance card, operating on suspended or revoked operators license, and proper equipment, no or expired registration plates, possession of drug paraphernalia; bench trial August 8, final pretrial conference July 31.
Grover H Scott, 1975, review; restitution set and to remain, review July 17.
Summer R Tackett,2004, intentional breach compulsory attend; show cause by Sheriff’s Office July 17.
John Adam Boone, 1984, probation revocation hearing; probation revocation hearing July 17.
Thomas Huff, 1978, motion hour; passed to June 19.
Donnie W Nickerson, 1963, motion hour; admits to violation, review July 17
Kelsi R Whitson, 2000, probation revocation hearing; review July 17.
Layne Wilkins, 1999, contempt hearing; pay $468.
Peggy Rose Wright, 1996, contempt hearing; bench warrant $750.
Felony
Joey Mitchell, 1987, review; review September 18.
Kenneth Jones, 1959, preliminary hearing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia; waived to grand jury.
Jason Matthew Kelley, 1971, preliminary hearing, flagrant non-support; pay $256.50 by June 16, review July 3.
Jessie Lee Morrison, 1976, preliminary hearing, Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia; waived to grand jury.
Joseph Scott, 1980, review, non-support; Bond amended $1,500, pretrial conference July 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.