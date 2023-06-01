Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding
Traffic
Keishawn Sanchez Johnson, 1998, other hearing, no brake lights, no operators/moped license; failure to appear recalled, continued first appearance June 26.
Davonte Kenney, 1998, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over limit, license to be in possession, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt; guilty plea entered on all charges, failure to appear recalled.
Autumn Marie Patterson, 1986, other hearing, no or expired registration receipt; bench warrant recalled, dismissed.
Ashley Renee Denkins, 1994, arraignment, failure to wear seat belt, operating on a suspended or revoked license; failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Devin Alexis Devers, 1995, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over limit; not guilty plea entered, bench trial June 26.
Christian J Epperson, 1995, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over limit; passed to June 26.
Kirsten Taylor Griggs, 2004, arraignment, careless driving; order entered.
Johnny Lakes, 1980, arraignment, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, license plate not legible; continued first appearance June 26.
Alissa Rene Mayle, 1984, arraignment, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate; dismissed with proof.
Elizabeth Ann Race, 1989, arraignment, failure to wear seat belt; guilty plea entered.
Samantha Michelle Williams, 1993, arraignment, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; order entered June 12.
Bradlee Beagle, 1996, review, disregarding stop sign, disregarding stop sign - guilty plea entered, failure to signal - merged, no or expired registration plate - guilty plea entered, operating on suspended or revoked license - guilty plea entered, failure of owner to maintain insurance - guilty plea entered; contempt hearing November 27.
Steven Scott Bradford, 1982, continued first appearance, operating on suspended or revoked license; continued first appearance June 26.
Davonte A Kenney, 1998, continued first appearance, speeding 10 mph over limit, operating on suspended or revoked license; continued to August 7.
Charlotte R Morrison, 1978, review; passed to June 5.
Jerrick Matthew Oldham, 1990, review; bench warrant issued.
Anthony Ray Tanner, 1982, continued first appearance, speeding 10 mph over; passed to June 26.
Keith Gordon Case, 1975, pretrial conference, operating with an expired license; pretrial conference June 12.
Annastacia Bales, 2002, pretrial conference, no operators or moped license; pretrial conference June 26.
Ashley Nicole Dennis, 1981, pretrial conference, rear license not legible, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; guilty plea entered, contempt hearing November 27.
Roy E Dickerson, 1974, pretrial conference, operating on a suspended or revoked license; pretrial conference July 17.
James Gowen, 1989, pretrial conference, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; pretrial conference June 12.
Ethan Mullins, 2001, pretrial conference, no motorcycle operators license; pretrial conference June 1.
Brian Roe, 1983, pretrial conference, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, license plate not legible; final pretrial conference, June 12.
George Lee Scott, 1986, pretrial conference, disregarding stop sign, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belt; guilty plea entered, contempt hearing November 27.
Larry G Woodruff, 1964, pretrial conference, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; contempt hearing November 27.
Charles Samuel Nickerson, 1978, contempt hearing; failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Joseph Carl Rust, 1983, contempt hearing; paid in full.
Probate
Estate of John W Bales, probate hearing; order entered.
Estate of Charlene Anne Craycraft, probate hearing; order entered.
Estate of Robert Grable, probate hearing; will probated, order entered.
Estate of Susan Kay Hodapp, review; notice June 1.
Estate of Agnes S. McDowell Trust, motion hour; order entered.
Estate of Dawn Janene Wiglesworth, motion hour; order entered.
Estate of Harry T Wiglesworth, probate hearing; order entered.
Civil
Synchrony Bank v. Kay Batson, motion hour; standard judgment to plaintiff.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Jamie C Foster, motion hour; default judgment to plaintiff.
Richard Hutchison v. Robert Linville, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Citibank v. Robert Pulliam, motion hour; amend judgment entered.
MISDEMEANOR
Rachel Hayley, 1986, arraignment, false report of an incident to law enforcement; pretrial conference June 12.
Rachel Hayley, 1986, arraignment, harassment - no physical contact; pretrial conference June 12.
William K Lea, 1979, review, assault in the fourth-degree (domestic violence); dismissed
Sean Thomas Sumpter, arraignment, theft by deception, theft by deception.
Daniel Cline, 1977, review; review June 26.
Tonya Hall, 1973, review; paid in full, dismissed with prejudice.
Leonard Hatch, 1961, review, assault in the fourth-degree; dismissed, review June 5 for fees.
Stephanie A McBride, 1974, review; paid in full.
Allycia G Perry, 1989, continued first appearance, five counts of theft by deception; continued first appearance June 5.
Bethany A Pike, 1974, review, theft by deception; dismissed with prejudice.
Robert Simpson, 1988, review, 5 counts of theft by deception; contempt hearing June 26.
Katey Welte, 1983, review, theft by deception; dismissed with prejudice.
Nikki Wiglesworth, 1986, review, 2 counts of theft by deception; review June 26.
Billy Combs, 1959, pretrial conference, assault in the fourth-degree; continued to October 16 for dismissal.
Thomas Ryan Edens, 1986, pretrial conference, violation of E.P.O or D.V.O.; pretrial conference July 31.
James M Franklin, 1988, pretrial conference, assault in the fourth-degree, menacing; pretrial conference June 12.
Christopher J Hard, 1990, pretrial conference, cruelty to animals in the second-degree; pretrial conference June 12.
Cynthia D Harney, 1975, review; bench warrant set at $1500.
Richard Allen Lanter, 1982, pretrial conference, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second-degree, fleeing or evading police, obstructing governmental operations; dismissed with prejudice.
Tammy McCall, 1966, pretrial conference, 2 counts of disorderly conduct in the second-degree, menacing, assault in the fourth-degree, ; pretrial conference June 19.
Lindsay Reed, 1985, pretrial conference, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct in the second-degree, menacing; pretrial conference July 3.
Victoria P Rivas, 2003, review; probation revocation hearing May 26.
Brain Keith Roe, pretrial conference, possession of marijuana, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked license, improper equipment, no or expired registration plates, possession of drug paraphernalia; pretrial conference June 12.
Grover H Scott, 1975, review; review, June 12.
Nicholas Showalter, 1992, review; bench warrant issued.
McKynzie Spence, 2000, pretrial conference, sexual abuse in the third degree; continued to June 20 for dismissal.
Elisha Edwards Swain, pretrial conference, attempted to falsely report an accident to law enforcement; order entered June 26.
Kelsi R Whitson, 2000, review; probation revocation hearing June 12.
John Adam Boone, 1984, motion hour; show cause by sheriff’s office by June 5.
Christopher Boyd, 2002, contempt hearing; sentencing June 1.
Clinton Brock, 2001, contempt hearing; paid in full.
Lillian S Griffin, 1989, motion hour; passed to June 5.
Jonathan Halen, 1990, motion hour; motion withdrawn.
Nicholas A Harney, 1992, contempt hearing; paid in full.
Terry Wayne Herrington, 1981, motion hour; show cause by sheriff’s office July 3.
Edward L Hunt, 1989, contempt hearing; passed to June 1.
Edward L Hunt, 1989, pretrial conference, assault in the fourth-degree; pretrial conference June 1.
Micheal L Luttrell, 2003, probation revocation hearing; bench warrant issued $1500.
William Seivers, 1974, probation revocation hearing; motion withdrawn.
William Seivers, 1974, pretrial conference, alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct in the second-degree; guilty plea entered, contempt hearing November 27.
Donald R. Sparks, 1971, review; passes to June 1, show cause by mail.
Jonathan Stiltner, 1992, pretrial conference, hindering prosecution or apprehension in the second-degree; continued to June 19.
Jonathan Douglas Thomas, 1987, suppression hearing, possession of marijuana, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle; review July 24.
Angel Wilburn, 2002, contempt hearing; dismissed with proof, paid in full.
Rachel Hayley, 1986, other hearing, false report of an incident to law enforcement, disorderly conduct in the second-degree.
Joseph Scott Ramey, 1980, arraignment, assault in the fourth-degree; pretrial conference June 1.
Derek Slone, 1981, arraignment, TBUT or DISP of shoplifting, resisting arrest; guilty plea entered, contempt hearing November 27.
Terry Wolford, 1962, arraignment, alcohol intoxication in a public place; guilty plea entered, pay costs, contempt hearing November 27
Terry Wolford, 1962, arraignment, alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct in the second-degree, menacing; guilty plea entered, contempt hearing November 27.
Rachel Hayley, 1986, other hearing, TUBT or DISP of shoplifting, false report of an incident to law enforcement; recall bench warrant June 12.
Felony
Jacob Wadwe Canafax, 1991, review, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; guilty plea entered, SCH June 1.
William H. Hobbs, 1959, review; recommend pending till further notice.
Jeffery L Tucker, 1985, show cause hearing; contempt hearing November 27.
George Anderson, 1985, preliminary hearing, receiving stolen property (firearm), convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia; waived to grand jury.
Jonathan T Stiltner, 1992, preliminary hearing, excessive windshield tint, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (meth), trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree; continued to June 19.
Tina M Courtney, 1968, arraignment, arson in the first-degree, wanton endangerment in the first-degree, criminal mischief in the second-degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place; preliminary hearing June 1.
Nathan Y Howard, 1984, other hearing, operating on a suspended or revoked license; guilty plea entered.
Shane Lee Maxwell, 1991, arraignment, 6 counts of menacing, resisting arrest, assault in the third-degree, 2 counts of disorderly conduct in the second-degree; preliminary hearing June 1, bond $5000.
