ProbateIn re: guardianship of Eric Harrison, other hearing; show cause for July 17.
In re: Branson Kelly, motion hour; order to be entered.
Estate of James Hume Rucker Sr, probate hearing; will admitted, order entered.
Estate of Margaret Rucker, probate hearing; will admitted, order entered.
CivilDonna Gayle Northcutt v. Mark Bierman, court trial, forcible detainer sustained.
F&G Rentals v. Chelsea Hitch, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Kim Vance v. Robbie Stanfield, et al, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Sam Patel v. Jewell Trevino, court trial; forcible detainer sustained.
Traffic
Susan Jane Parker, 1984, other hearing, careless driving, communication device violation, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card; review August 21.
Christian J Epperson, 1995, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over limit; review July 17.
Alicia Sherise Johnson, 1990, motion hour; order entered.
Alexander Boyd Marx, 1994, motion hour; order entered.
William E Bond, 1988, pretrial conference, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked license, transfer of vehicle without bill of sale; contempt hearing January 8.
Brian R Custard, 1982, show cause hearing; bench warrant $2500.
MisdemeanorKatey Welte, review; apply bond to fine plus costs.
Logan Cummins, 2003, arraignment, harassment; pretrial conference August 7.
Brian Fryman, 1984, motion hour; order entered.
Damien Harwood, 2004, review; bench warrant $500.
Brandon Iles, 1999, motion hour; order entered.
Alexander Boyd Marx, 1994, motion hour; order entered.
Brandon J Milner, 1983, other hearing; violation of E.P.O. / D.V.O; defendant deceased, dismissed.
Lacy Ann Plats, 1981, motion hour; order entered.
Nikki Wiglesworth, 1986, review, theft by deception’ passed to July 10.
Jeffery Wayne Wilson, 1967, motion hour; order entered.
Carrie Ann Sherman, 1978, arraignment, hindering prosecution or apprehension in the second degree; pretrial conference August 14.
Rachel Hayley, 1986, pretrial conference, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting); pretrial conference July 17.
Rachel Hayley, 1986, pretrial conference, false report of an incident to law enforcement; pretrial conference July 17.
Rachel Hayley, 1986, pretrial conference, false report of an incident to law enforcement; pretrial conference July 17.
Rachel Hayley, 1986, pretrial conference, harassment; pretrial conference July 17.
Rachel Hayley, 1986, pretrial conference, false report of an incident to law enforcement, disorderly conduct in the second degree; pretrial conference July 17.
Rachel Hayley, 1986, pretrial conference, false report of an incident to law enforcement; pretrial conference July 17.
Rachel Hayley, 1986, pretrial conference, harassment; pretrial conference July 17.
Rachel Hayley, 1986, pretrial conference, false report of an incident to law enforcement; pretrial conference July 17.
Terry Wayne Herrington, 1981, motion hour; probation revocation hearing July 17.
Micheal L Luttrell, 2003, review; bench warrant recalled, review July 10.
Joey E Mitchell, 1987, pretrial conference, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by unlawful taking; show cause hearing December 18.
Joseph Scott Ramey, 1980, pretrial conference, assault in the fourth degree; continued to July 17.
Jonathan Douglas Thomas, 1987, review, possession of marijuana, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle.
Jonathan Willis Jr, 1997, pretrial conference, criminal mischief in the second degree; dismissed with prejudice.
Thomas Huff, 1978, motion hour; review October 9.
Gregory L Cristian, 1975, arraignment, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct in the second degree; pretrial conference July 10.
FelonyJessica N Contreras, 1989, show cause hearing; bench warrant recalled, contempt hearing January 8.
Jeffery D Turner, 2002, arraignment, operating a motor vehicle under influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, reckless driving, controlled substance prescription not in original container; preliminary hearing July 17.
Hunter Honaker, 1997, review, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; passed to July 6.
Brian A Boyd, 2001, preliminary hearing, prohibited alteration or removal of vin number, prohibited alteration or removal of vin number, receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence; waived to grand jury.
Brian A Boyd, 2001, preliminary hearing, theft by unlawful taking; waived to grand jury.
Thomas J Huff, 1976, preliminary hearing, possession of controlled substance in the first degree, possession of controlled substance in the first degree, possession of controlled substance in the first degree, controlled substance not in original container, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Workman, 1997, preliminary hearing, theft by unlawful taking; contempt hearing December 18.
Jerry R Ledford, 1967, arraignment, possession of controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; preliminary hearing July 10.
Joshua Watkins, 1996, arraignment, murder-domestic violence, strangulation in the first degree; preliminary hearing July 10.
Christan M Barton, 1983, arraignment, flagrant non support; preliminary hearing August 7.
