Judge Charles Kuster presiding
TRAFFIC
- Traven Bryant, 2004, arraignment, no operators license; guilty plea entered, contempt hearing Feb. 12
- Jose R Castillo, 1963, arraignment, permit unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle; inspection ordered, redocket Sept. 11
- Michael Delynn Mullins, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over the limit
- Hayden Brian Winters, 2004, arraignment, reckless driving; review Aug. 21
- Cindy Bierman, 1976, continued first appearance, improper equipment — merged, no/expired registration — guilty plea, no/expired Kentucky receipt — guilty plea, no operators license, failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance — guilty plea; continued first appearance Oct. 9, show cause hearing Oct. 9
- Chelsea P Claypool, 1996, show cause hearing; contempt hearing Sept. 11
- Ashley Renee Denkins, 1994, continued first appearance, failure to wear seat belt, operation on a suspended/revoked operators license; bench warrant issued
- Davonte A Kenney, continued first appearance, speeding 10 MPH over speed limit, operating on suspended/revoked operators license; continued first appearance Aug. 21
- Zachary Austin Navarre, 2001, continued first appearance, failure to produce insurance card; motion of commonwealth dismissed
- Anthony J Bryant, 1985, pretrial conference, leaving scene of accident/failure to render assistance; guilty plea, hearing Feb. 12
- Brian R Custard, 1982, probation revocation hearing; bench warrant issued, redocket
- Joseph Ray Hukle, 1963, pretrial conference, operating on suspended/revoked license; guilty plea
- Ethan Mullins, 2001, pretrial conference, no motorcycle operators license; pretrial conference Sept. 11
- Craig A Roe, 1988, pretrial conference, failure to wear seat belts, improper equipment, no/expired plates, no/expired registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of non ownwer operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card; pretrial conference Aug. 21
- Joey W Rose, pretrial conference, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; continued Sept. 11
- Hannah Callahan, 1985, arraignment, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Aug. 14
- James Brooks, 1977, other hearing; review Sept. 11
- Nicolas Florence, 1998, contempt hearing
- James Gowen, 1989, suppression hearing, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; show cause Sept. 25
- Charles Samuel Nickerson, 1978, contempt hearing
PROBATE
- Estate of Deborah S Miller, probate hearing; order entered
CIVIL
- Raisler Property Group LLC. v. Laurie Boyer et al, review; matter on appeal
- TD Bank USA N.A. v. Jason Florence, motion hour; answer filed
- Dustin Ross et al v. Rebecca Mulloy, court trial; case to be dismissed
- Mariner Finance LLC v. Madison Wilson, motion hour; bench trial Sept. 7
MISDEMEANOR
Rachel Nichole Ball, 1
- 977, arraignment, theft of property by unlawful taking or disposition, giving officer false identifying information; bench warrant issued
- Jessica D Blankenship, 1993, arraignment, theft by unlawful taking or disposition; guilty plea entered, contempt hearing Feb. 2
- Sharon Cunningham, 1969, arraignment, theft by deception; continued first appearance Sept. 25
- Lloyd Gadd, 1944, arraignment, local city ordinance; show cause Sept. 11
- Linda F Hinton, 1958, arraignment, theft by unlawful taking or disposition; guilty plea entered
- Anthony C Huff, 1974, arraignment, second degree disorderly conduct, continued first appearance Sept. 11
- William Moore Jr., 1957, arraignment, theft by deception; show cause Sept. 11
- Ian Riddell, 1978, arraignment, harboring a vicious animal; continued first appearance Sept. 11
- Mary Claypool, 1942, continued first appearance, cruelty to animals; show cause Sept. 11
- Joseph M Butts, 1973, review, fourth degree assault — domestic violence; bench warrant issued
- Michael Todd Cooper Jr, 2003, pretrial conference, third degree terroristic threatening, second degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third degree criminal mischief; pretrial conference Aug. 21
- Logan Cummins, 2003, pretrial conference, harassment — no physical contact; pre trial conference Aug. 14
- Clay Lucas, 1994, pretrial conference, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia; continued Sept. 11
- Craig A Roe, 1988, pretrial conference, disorderly conduct; hearing Aug. 21
- Brian C Hackworth, arraignment, fourth degree assault; continued first appearance Aug. 14
- Brian Cory Hackworth, 1990, arraignment, operating on suspended/revoked license — guilty plea, failure to surrender suspended or revoked CCDW license — guilty plea, no.expired registration plates — guilty plea; contempt hearing Feb. 2
- Mary D Offutt, 1993, arraignment, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest; pretrial conference Aug. 14
- John Adam Boone, 1984, motion hour; show cause Sept. 11
- Christopher Boyd, 2002, contempt hearing; contempt hearing Feb. 12
- Matthew Claypool, 1986, motion hour; passed to Sept. 18
- Chad Ecklar, 1986, contempt hearing
- Rachel Haley, 1966, bond hearing, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifting, false report of an incident to law enforcement, harassment — no physical contact; pre trial conference Aug. 14
- Christy Wagoner, 1975, motion hour; show cause Sept. 25
- Randy E Whisman, contempt hearing; bench warrant issued
- Charles Lewis Willman, probation revocation hearing; continued Sept. 11
FELONY
- Robert Lenz, 1971, arraignment, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; motion of commonwealth, indicted on May 2
- Jeffery W Watts, arraignment, second degree assault, second degree burglary; motion of commonwealth, indicted Aug. 1
- Nathan Y Howard, 1984, review; bench warrant issued
- Jeffery D Turner, 2002, arraignment, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, controlled substance prescription not in original container, possession of marijuana, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia; pretrial conference Aug. 14
- Christopher D Boyd, 2002, preliminary hearing, prohibited alteration/removal of VIN, receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence; indicted on Aug. 1
- Hunter Honaker, 1997, probation revocation hearing; probation revocation hearing Aug. 21
- James Leslie McFarland, 1993, preliminary hearing, failure to wear seat belts, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper equipment, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance; indictment issued Aug. 1
- Wade L Montgomery, 1984, preliminary hearing, giving officer false identifying information, theft or identity of another without consent, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; bench warrant
- Kyler L Snapp, 1998, continued first appearance, second degree assault; preliminary hearing Sept. 18
- Michael Allen Taylor, 1982, preliminary hearing, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; bench warrant issued
- McKayla Vance, 2003, preliminary hearing, fourth degree assault — domestic violence, second degree assault — domestic violence; review Sept. 25
