Judge Charles W Kuster presiding
TRAFFIC
- Myra R Caldwell, 1995, arraignment, failure to wear seat belts
Justin Allen Clifford, 1989, arraignment, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failure to wear seat belts; guilty plea; show cause hearing Sept. 11
- Mager Caleb Gregg, 1995, arraignment, speeding 20 mph over the speed limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; continued first appearance Sept. 25
- Michael E Korbyn, 1957, arraignment, speeding 10 mph over the limit; guilty plea, contempt hearing Feb. 19
- Mary L Richie, 1948, arraignment, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, leaving scene of accident/failure to render assistance
- Jimmy Barnes, 1977, review, reckless driving; motion of commonwealth
- Joshua Bova, 1985, continued first appearance, improper passing, no operators/moped license; guilty plea, contempt hearing Sept. 25
- Sherri Lynn Brooks, 1979, continued first appearance, operating on suspended/revoked operators license; bench warrant issued
- Luke P Crawford, 1998, continued first appearance, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner; guilty plea, contempt hearing Feb. 19
- Devin Alexis Fightmaster, 1995, review, speeding 10 mph over the speed limit
- Randy W Greenwell, 1964, other hearing, operating vehicle with expired operators license
- Laura Chiasson King, 1992, continued first appearance, failure to produce insurance card; show cause Sept. 18
- Jeffery Lee Skaggs, 1991, continued first appearance, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to surrender revoked operators license; show cause Sept. 25
- Victoria J Smith, 1994, continued first appearance, failure to notify address change to department of transportation; motion of commonwealth
- Daniel Lewis Tubbs, 1985, other hearing, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration plates, failure to produce insurance card
- Jay K Arkenau, 1968, pretrial conference, failure to illuminate head lamps, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, no tail lamps; pretrial conference Sept. 25
- Henry Darrell Booth, 1981, review
- Hannah Callahan, 1985, pretrial conference, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; pretrial conference Aug. 21
- Codee B Current, 1991, show cause hearing; show cause hearing Feb. 19
- Craig Allen Dillon, 1981, pretrial conference, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to surrender revoked operators license
- Craig D Dillon, 1981, pretrial conference, insufficent head lamps operating on suspended/revoked operators license, no/expired registration plates; bench warrant issued
- Brian Roe, 1983, pretrial conference, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, license plate not legible; pretrial conference Sept. 11
- Samantha Michelle Williams, 1993, pretrial conference, disregarding stop sign, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; pretrial conference Sept. 11
- Brandon Joe Workman, 1992, sentencing
- Amanda Rae Aguilar, 2003, contempt hearing; contempt hearing Feb. 19
- Derek N Benton, 2003, contempt hearing
- Harley Colemire, 2003, motion hour
- Rachel Kenney, 1980, contempt hearing; bench warrant
- John Paul McLeod, 1980, contempt hearing; contempt hearing Oct. 16
- Elizabeth Adele Nace, 1973, contempt hearing
- Camilo Sierra, 1973, contempt hearing; bench warrant issued
- Juan David Zamarripa, 1977, contempt hearing; bench warrant
PROBATE
- Estate of Sheila Jameson, probate hearing; will admitted, order entered
- Estate of Patrick Tyler Massie, probate hearing; order to be agreed
CIVIL
- Cash Express LLC. v. Aaron Conyers, motion hour; motion ordered
- Cash Express LLC. v. Jerrick Johnson, motion hour; default judgment plaintiff
- Cash Express LLC. v. Tina King, motion hour; default judgment plaintiff
- Cash Express LLC. v. David Nolan, motion hour; summary judgment plaintiff
- Cash Express LLC. v. Carolyn Peters, motion hour; default judgment plaintiff
- Cash Express LLC. v. Christopher Quesenberry, motion hour; default judgment plaintiff
- Cash Express LLC. v. Ritchie William, motion hour; default judgment plaintiff
- Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Shane Soucie, motion hour; default judgment plaintiff
- Cash Express LLC. v. Ashely Stanley, motion hour; default judgment plaintiff
- Cash Express LLC. v. Jonathan Stiltner, motion hour; default judgment plaintiff
- Cash Express LLC. v. Jack Thompson, motion hour; default judgment plaintiff
- Autovest LLC. v. Jessica J Wilson, review; passed to Sept. 25
MISDEMEANOR
- Charles E Arnold, 1975, arraignment, violation of Kentucky emergency protective order or domestic violence order; not guilty plea, pretrial conference Sept. 25
- Andrew T Leady, 1983, arraignment, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifiting; contempt hearing Feb. 19
- Maudie Delbridge, 1986, continued first appearance, theft by deception; pretrial conference Sept. 25
- Phillip Doolin, 1960, continued first appearance, local city ordinance; continued first appearance Sept. 25
- Clarance Gram, 1954, continued first appearance, local city ordi
- nance; continued first appearance Sept. 25
- Justin Rawlings, 1982, continued first appearance, local city ordinance; continued first appearance Sept. 25
- Nikki Wiglesworth, 1986, continued first appearance, theft by deception; continued first appearance Oct. 16
- Cameron Davis Willhoit, 2001, review, regulations necessary to implement KRD 150 purpose; motion of commonwealth
- Ashley Bowling, 1988, show cause hearing; show cause Oct. 9
- Gregory L Christian, 1975, pretrial conference, operation of motor vehicle under
- the influence of alcohol, driving on DUI suspended license, possession of marijuana, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct
- Taryn Collier, 2003, pretrial conference, fourth degree assault; pretrial conference Sept. 25
- Logan Cummins, 2003, pretrial conference, harassment — no physical contact
- James M Franklin, 1988, pretrial conference, fourth degree assault — minor injury, menacing; pretrial conference Sept. 11
- James M Franklin, 1988, pretrial conference, violation of Kentucky emergency protective order/domestic violence order;
p
- retrial confernce Sept. 11
- Brian C Hackworth, 1990, continued first appearance
- Rachel Haley, 1986, pretrial conference, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifting; passed Aug. 21
- Brayden Allen Hayes, 2004, pretrial conference, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; pretrial conference Aug. 21
- Arvil Hubbard, 1978, pretrial conference, disorderly conduct; review Sept. 25
- Avril Hubbard Jr., 1978, pretrial conference, disorderly conduct; review Sept. 25
- Edward L Hunt, 1989, motion hour, fourth degree assault, pretrial conference Sept. 11
- Ramon Luis Morales, 1974, review, fourth degree assault — domestic violence — minor injury; pretrial conference Sept. 25
- Mary D Offutt, 1993, pre
trial conference, first degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest; pretrial conference Sept. 11
- Carrie Ann Sherman, 1978, pretrial conference, hindering prosecution; pretrial conference Aug. 21
- Shannon Smith, 1977, review, fourth degree domestic violence — minor injury; show cause Sept. 11
- Elisha Edwards Swain, 1985, pretrial conference, attempted false report of an incident to law enforcement
- Zachary Allan Taylor, 1995, probation revocation hearing; probation revocation hearing Sept. 25
- Johnathan Douglas Thomas, 1987, review, possession of marijuana, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle; pretrial conference Sept 11
- Logan Caine Lusby, 1999, contempt hearing
- Amiti A Rocha Lewis, 1999, contempt hearing; bench warrant
- Tonya Schrink, 1965, pretrial conference, failure to wear seat belts, driving on a DUI suspended license, license to be in possession, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia
- Tonya Schrink, 1965, probation revocation hearing; show cause hearing Sept. 25
Ramon L Morales, 1974, violation of Kentucky emergency protective order/domestic violence order; not guilty plea, pretrial conference Sept.
- 26
FELONY
R
- obert E McElfresh, 1988, other hearing; bench warrant recalled
- Gregory A Evans, 1969, pretrial conference, theft by deception
- Clifford D Tungate, 1985, review, second degree assault; preliminary hearing Aug. 21
- Christina D Oaks, 1979, preliminary hearing, wanton endanger
- ment; continued Sept. 11
- Jassmine M Reyes, 2003, preliminary hearing, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, wanton endangerment , endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle , menacing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, attempting escape; preliminary hearing Aug. 21
- Jeffery D Turner, 2002, pr
eliminary hearing, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, reckless driving, controlled substance prescription not in original container; waived
- Swanda M Williams, 1976, motion hour; redock
- et
- Lucas D Campbell, 1984, arraignment, flagrant non support; preliminary hearing Sept. 11
- Lucas D Campbell, 1984, arraignment, flagrant non support; preliminary hearing Sept. 11
- Willia A Curtis, 1976, arraignment, failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, receiving stolen property; preliminary hearing Aug. 21
- Jeffery A Pratt, 1978, arraignment, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property; not guilty plea, preliminary hearing Sept. 11
- Norman A Risner, 1979, arraignment, first degree arson, menacing, third degree criminal mischief; not guilty, preliminary hearing Aug. 21
- Richard H Rudolph Jr., 1993, arraignment, fleeing or evading police, importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives, tampering with physical evidence, second degree wanton endangerment; preliminary hearing Aug. 21
