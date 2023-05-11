Judge Jay Delaney presiding MAY 2
CRIMINAL CASES
Justin Harley Delancey, 1989, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; not guilty plea, pretrial June 6.
Toni Rae Thompson, 1967, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); not guilty plea entered, pretrial July 18.
Xavien Quinne Adams, 2004, first-degree fleeing or evading police in motor vehicle, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of police officer, receiving stolen property more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of marijuana; three-year sentence imposed, probation denied.
Jessica Bever, 1974, probation violation for technical violation, probation revocation hearing; admission to misdemeanor conviction, use of methamphetamine and marijuana, leaving area of supervision, disposition July 7.
Derrick Dillon, 1999, probation revocation hearing, probation violation for technical violation; admission to failure to complete Scott County Drug Court, probation revoked, five-year sentence imposed.
Cynthia Fain Drake, 1963, preliminary hearing, two cases of probation violation for technical violation; preliminary hearing continued to May 16.
Jason Foster, 1982, review; motion to void diversion withdrawn.
Brian Paul Fryman, 1984, probation revocation hearing, probation violation for technical violation; probation revocation hearing June 6, continue current treatment per probation and parole.
Thomas Edward Hall Jr., 1988, probation violation for technical violation; probation revocation hearing May 16.
Donald Wesley Herrington, 1997, hardship license hearing; granted, order entered.
Amy Jane Hill, 2000, show cause hearing; motion to void diversion, withdrawn.
William Keith Lea, 1979, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, giving officer false name or address, second-degree disorderly conduct, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; pretrial May 3, to be heard in Pendleton County.
William Keith Lea, 1979, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; pretrial May 3, to be heard in Pendleton County.
William Keith Lea, 1979, second-degree domestic violence, first-degree persistent felony offender; pretrial May 3, to be heard in Pendleton County.
William Keith Lea, 1979, first-degree fleeing or evading police, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree persistent felony offender; pretrial May 3, to be heard in Pendleton County.
Debra Darlene Lewis, 1976, probation violation for technical violation; preliminary hearing May 16.
Jennifer Leigh Owens, 1989, probation violation for technical violation; probation revocation hearing May 16.
Jennifer Leigh Owens, 1989, preliminary hearing; probation revocation hearing May 16.
Shannon Leigh Platt, 1968, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); guilty plea, sentencing June 6.
Shannon Leigh Platt, 1968, probation violation for technical violation; disposition June 6.
James Lewis Richardson, 1964, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; pretrial June 6.
Thomas Ray Richmond, 1961, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; pretrial June 6.
Thomas Ray Richmond, 1961, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), conspiracy first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree persistent felony offender; pretrial June 6.
Clarence Turner Rogers, 1979, first-degree sexual abuse victim under 12 years of age, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sodomy, incest-forcible compulsion incapable of consent under 18, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree persistent felony offender; parties to attend felony mediation, competency hearing May 22.
Lavonte D. Sanford, 2000, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot; pretrial July 7.
Kristine Marie Welte, 1987, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia; jury trial Sept. 7 and 8, pretrial Aug. 1.
Sebastian Michael Abney, 1995, third-degree assault of police/probation officer, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest, second-degree attempted fleeing or evading police on foot, third-degree criminal mischief, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct; review June 6.
Christopher Lloyd Anderson, 1997, four counts third-degree rape, two counts third-degree sodomy; pretrial May 16.
Christopher Lloyd Anderson, 1997, first-degree bail jumping; pretrial passed to May 16.
Michael David Blackburn, 1983, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card; pretrial May 16.
Jennifer Rebecca Blankenship, 1975, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), complicity to first-degree complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree persistent felony offender; pretrial conference May 3.
Jennifer Rebecca Blankenship, 1975, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree persistent felony offender; pretrial May 3.
Jennifer Rebecca Blankenship, 1975, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), two counts of complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), conspiracy to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree persistent felony offender; pretrial May 3.
Curtis Burkhart Junior, 1969, two counts first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) — guilty pleas; complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) — dismissed; conspiracy to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) — guilty plea; sentencing June 6.
Curtis Burkhart Junior, 1969, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia; guilty pleas, sentencing June 6.
Curtis Burkhart Junior, 1969, convicted felon in possession of a handgun; sentencing June 6.
Curtis Burkhart Junion, 1969, enhancement on all charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia; sentencing June 6.
Richard Davis, 1962, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) — guilty plea; complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) — dismissed; first-degree persistent felony offender — dismissed.
Richard Davis, 1962, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) — guilty plea; complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — dismissed; first-degree persistent felony offender — dismissed; sentencing set for June 6.
Richard Davis, 1962, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) — guilty plea; complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) — dismissed; conspiracy to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) — guilty plea; sentencing June 6.
