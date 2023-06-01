DELAYED
Judge Jay Delaney presiding
May 16
Amanda Faye Pergram, 1979, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia; pretrial conference July 7.
Miguel Angel Rechy-Salcedo, 1980, pretrial conference, receiving stolen property — guilty plea entered, tampering with physical evidence — guilty plea entered, criminal mischief in the third-degree — guilty plea entered;2 year sentence, probated for 5 years.
Bailee Madysen Thornsbury, 2000, pretrial conference, murder, wanton endangerment in the first-degree, trafficking in controlled substance, trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence; pretrial conference July 18.
Kendall Lawrence Withers, 1981, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance — guilty plea entered, trafficking in controlled substance — guilty plea entered, possession of drug paraphernalia — guilty plea entered, persistent felony offender (dismissed); sentencing July 7.
John Calvin Wright, 1966, pretrial conference, 2 counts of trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the in the second-degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree, trafficking in controlled substance in the third-degree; pretrial conference June 6.
Kellon Molique Williams, 1998, preliminary hearing, probation violation; probation revocation hearing June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.