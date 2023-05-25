Judge Jay Delaney presiding May 16, 2023
CRIMINAL CASES
Antonio Enriquez Cortes, 1985, arraignment, strangulation in the first-degree, wanton endangerment in the first-degree, assault in the fourth degree, wanton endangerment in the second-degree; arraignment continued to June 6.
Edward Lee Hunt, 1989, arraignment, bail jumping in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the second-degree; motion for bond reduction taken under advisement.
Jerrick Austin Johnson, 1992, arraignment, two counts of rape in the first-degree, sexual abuse in the first-degree, assault in the fourth-degree, persistent felony offender in the second-degree; pretrial conference August 15.
Robert Stanley Lenz, 1971, arraignment, wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating moter vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender in the second-degree; pretrial conference July 7.
Susan Renee Martin, 1971, arraignment, two counts of bail jumping in the first-degree, two counts of persistent felony offender in the first-degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property; pretrial conference July 18.
Richard Lee Vanderen, 1956, arraignment, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, fleeing or evading police in the first-degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second-degree, two counts of menacing, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, contempt of court; pretrial conference July 18.
Micheal Ray Willoughby, 1982, arraignment, burglary in the third-degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the first-degree, three counts of criminal mischief in the third-degree, controlled substance prescription not in original container, persistent felony offender in the first degree; summons to issue June 6.
Christopher Lloyd Anderson, 1997, pretrial conference, four counts of rape in the third-degree, two counts of sodomy in the third degree; motion of the commonwealth, case dismissed with prejudice.
Cynthia Fain Drake, 1963, preliminary hearing, probation violation; hearing June 6.
Tara Fryman, 1983, review; review July 18.
Brett Tyler Hayley, 1990, pretrial conference, trafficking controlled substance, possession of controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of controlled substance in the third-degree, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender (dismissed); guilty plea entered, 7 year sentence imposed.
Joshua Matthew Hall, 1984, sentencing, possession of controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (heroin), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated, license not in possession, failure to produce insurance card; 3 year sentence, probated for 5 years.
Thomas Edward Hall, 1988, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; 1 year imposed.
Erica Renee Hubbard, 1988, pretrial conference, strangulation in the first-degree (amend to second-degree) - guilty plea entered, strangulation in the first-degree (amend to second-degree) - guilty plea entered, assault in the fourth-degree (minor injury) - guilty plea entered, assault in the fourth-degree (minor injury) - guilty plea entered, wanton endangerment in the second-degree - guilty plea entered, wanton endangerment in the second-degree - guilty plea entered, endangering the welfare of a minor - guilty plea entered, endangering the welfare of a minor - guilty plea entered; 5 years.
Edward Lee Hunt, 1989, pretrial conference, failure to comply with sex offender registry, registered sex offender school restrictions; pretrial conference September 7 & 8, pretrial conference August 1.
Steven Tyler Laytart, 1990, pretrial conference, incest under 18 (dismissed), rape in the second-degree (dismissed), sexual abuse in the first-degree - guilty plea entered, distribute obscene material to minors - guilty plea entered; sentencing July 18.
Debra Darlene Lewis, 1976, probation revocation hearing; disposition June 6.
Kyle Patrick Martin, 1994, pretrail conference, trafficking in controlled substances (fentanyl), complicity to trafficking controlled substances (fentanyl); jury trial July 20 & 21, pretrial conference July 7.
Michael Israel Mullen, 1975, disposition hearing, probation continued on terms and conditions.
Lola Wiley Peak, 1969, pretrial conference, 2 counts of false statement to receive benefits over $1000; pretrial conference July 7.
Wyatt Travers Puckett, 1987, pretrial conference, 2 counts of criminal mischief in the first-degree, criminal mischief in the third-degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle under influence of a controlled substance, public intoxication under a controlled substance, persistent felony offender in the first-degree; jury trial July 20 & 21, pretrial conference July 7.
Joyce Ann Shelton, 1979, pretrial conference, trafficking controlled substance, persistent felony offender; pretrial conference July 18.
Jeffery Lane Tucker Jr, 1985, pretrial conference, 3 counts of wanton endangerment in the first-degree, operating motor vehicle under the influence, operating on suspended or revoked license; pretrial conference June 6.
Katrina Renae Wagoner, 1985, pretrial conference, trafficking controlled substance in the second-degree; pretrial conference June 6.
Robert Wilson, 1969, motion hour; motion to void pretrial diversion June 20.
Wendy Lynn Woodall, 1971, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance (bond amended to include no contact order), trafficking in a controlled substance in the second-degree; pretrial conference June 20.
Michael David Blackburn, 1983, pretrial conference, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (meth) - guilty plea entered, possession of drug paraphernalia - guilty plea entered, operating on a suspended or revoked license (motion of commonwealth dismissed), failure to surrender revoked license - guilty plea entered, failure of owner to maintain required insurance - guilty plea entered, failure to produce insurance card - guilty plea entered; 2 years sentence, probated for 5 years.
Donald Eugene Bridges III, 1988, pretrial conference, 2 counts of trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the second degree; pretrial conference July 18.
James William Butler, 1967, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree; pretrial conference July 18.
Joann Marcella Carpenter, 1992, pretrial conference, tampering with witness, persistent felony offender in the second-degree; pretrial conference June 20.
Katherine Elizabeth Clark, 1990, pretrial conference, 2 counts of trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree; pretrial conference July 18.
Robert Commodore, 1965, probation revocation hearing; probation revocation hearing June 20.
Robert Peterson Commodore, 1965, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree (cocaine), complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree (cocaine), complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree, conspiricy to trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, persistent felony offender; pretrial conference June 20.
Javon Janay Edwards, 1987, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree, complicity to trafficking in controlled substances in the second-degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree; pretrial conference July 18.
Deborah Lee Hensley, 1955, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree - guilty plea entered, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree (dismissed), conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree - guilty plea entered, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the third-degree (dismissed), conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the third-degree - guilty plea entered; sentencing June 20.
Brian Lee Hewitt, 1983, pretrial conference, 4 counts of trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, 2 counts of complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree, 2 counts of conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, persistent felony offender; pretrial conference July 18.
Starla Reynolds Hill, 1959, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree; pretrial conference June 6.
Rebecca Jo Hutchison, 1996, pretrial conference, traffficking in controlled substance in the second-degree - guilty plea entered, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree (dismissed), conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree - guilty plea entered, 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor; sentencing June 20.
Alfonso Lamont Kenny, 1976, pretrial conference, 2 counts of trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, complicty to trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree; pretrial conference June 6.
Lacey Ann Mareya, 1990, pretrial conference, 2 counts of trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, 2 counts of complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, 2 counts of conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree; pretrial June 6.
William Moore Jr, 1957, pretrial conference, sell or transfer of a controlled substance, complicity to sell or transfer of a controlled substance, conspiracy to sell or transfer of a controlled substance; pretrial conference July 7.
Joshua Thomas Moss, 1992, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree - guilty plea entered, trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree - guilty plea entered, trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree - guilty plea entered, complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree (dismissed), conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled substance - guilty plea entered, trafficking in a controlled substance in the second-degree - guilty plea entered, trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree - guilty plea entered, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance (dismissed), conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree - guilty plea entered, endangering the welfare of a minor - guilty plea entered, endangering the welfare of a minor - guilty plea entered.
Jennifer Leigh Owens, 1989, probation revocation hearing; probation revocation hearing June 20.
Amanda Faye Pergram, 1979, probation revocation hearing; probation revoked.
Amanda Faye Pergram, 1979, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia; pretrial conference July 7.
Miguel Angel Rechy-Salcedo, 1980, pretrial conference, receiving stolen property - guilty plea entered, tampering with physical evidence - guilty plea entered, criminal mischief in the third-degree - guilty plea entered;2 year sentence, probated for 5 years.
Bailee Madysen Thornsbury, 2000, pretrial conference, murder, wanton endangerment in the first-degree, trafficking in controlled substance, trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence; pretrial conference July 18.
Kendall Lawrence Withers, 1981, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance - guilty plea entered, trafficking in controlled substance - guilty plea entered, possession of drug paraphernalia - guilty plea entered, persistent felony offender (dismissed); sentencing July 7.
John Calvin Wright, 1966, pretrial conference, 2 counts of trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the in the second-degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the second-degree, trafficking in controlled substance in the third-degree; pretrial conference June 6.
Kellon Molique Williams, 1998, preliminary hearing, probation violation; probation revocation hearing June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.