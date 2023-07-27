Judge Jay Delaney presiding
George Dewey Anderson, 1985, arraignment, convicted felon in possession of handgun, second degree persistent felony offender, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first degree persistent felony offender; bench warrant
Christopher Scott Timothy Fahner, 1997, arraignment, first degree fleeing or evading police, second degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second degree persistent felony offender; pretiral conference Sept. 19
Kenneth Ray Jones, 1959, arraignment, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; not guilty plea, pretrial conference Sept. 19
Shannon Lee Mattingly, 1978, arraignment, first degree strangulation, first degree wanton endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, fourth degree assault minor injury, driving on DUI suspended license, violation of Kentucky emergency protective order/domestic violence order, third degree terroristic threatening, first degree persistent felony offender; not guilty plea, pretrial conference Sept. 19
Shane Lee Maxwell, 1991, arraignment, third degree assault — police/probation officer, third degree assault — EMS, fire, rescue squad, resisting arrest, two counts second degree disorderly conduct, third degree attempt criminal mischief, six counts menacing, first degree criminal trespassing; bench warrant
Jessie Lee Morrison, 1976, arraignment, first degree wanton endangerment, first degree operation of motor vehicle under the influence of substance, first degree possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine, second degree possession of a controlled substance — unspecified, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, persistent felony offender; passed to Aug. 1
Joshua Thompson Watkins, 1996, arraignment, murder — domestic violence, first degree strangulation; not guilty plea, pretrial conference Nov. 7
Adam Stephen Hardin, 1984, arraignment, second degree arson, two counts first degree wanton endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, operating vehicle with expired operation license; not guilty plea, pretrial conference Sept. 19
Jessica Bever, 1974, disposition hearing, probation violation; disposition hearing Aug. 1
Brian Allen Boyd, 2001, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; probation revocation hearing Aug. 15
Michael Todd Cooper Jr., 2003, motion hour; diversion sept. 5
Brian Paul Fryman, 1984, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; probation revocation hearing Aug. 15
Tara Fryman, 1983, review, review; probation revocation hearing Aug. 15
Kevin Lee Harman, 1980, pretrial conference, first degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia; guilty plea, sentencing Aug. 15
Sherry Lynn Howard, 1963, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; review Sept. 19
Erica Renee Hubbard, 1988, motion hour; hearing Aug. 15
Steven Tyler Laytart, 1990, sentencing, first degree sexual abuse, first degree distribute obscene material to minors; three year sentence
Robert Stanley Lenz, 1971, pretrial conference, first degree wanton endangerment, first degree operation of motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance — heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender; pretrial conference Aug. 1
Susan Renee Martin, 1971, pretrial conference, first degree bail jumping, first degree persistent felony offender, first degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property; pretrial conference Sept. 5
William Moore Jr., 1957, pretrial conference, sell/transfer simulated controlled substance, two counts of complicity to sell/transfer simulated controlled substance; pretrial conference Aug. 15
Jerrick Matthew Oldham, 1990, preliminary hearing, two counts probation violation; probation revocation hearing Aug. 1
Wyatt Travers Puckett, 1987, to enter plea, two counts of first degree criminal mischief — guilty plea, third degree criminal mischief — guilty plea, first degree possession of controlled substance — unspecified — guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia — guilty plea, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance — dismissed, public intoxication — guilty plea, first degree persistent felony offender — dismissed, first degree bail jumping — guilty plea, first degree persistent felony offender amended — guilty plea
Kevin Gabriel Richards, 1983, motion hour; hearing Aug. 15
James Lewis Richardson, 1964, pretrial conference, first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no/expired registration plates, failure of non owner/operator to maintain required insurance, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; pretrial conference Aug. 15
Joyce Ann Shelton, 1979, pretrial conference; pretrial conference Aug. 15
Toni Rae Thompson, 1967, pretrial conference, first degree possession of a controlled substance; guilty plea entered, sentencing Sept. 19
Michael Campbell, 1970, review; review Oct. 17
Katherine Elizabeth Clark, 1990, pretrial conference; sentencing Aug. 15
Javon Janay Edwards, 1987, pretrial conference; request to delay
Brian Lee Hewitt, 1983, pretrial conference; pretrial conference Aug. 15
Curtis Ray Justice, 1980, pretrial conference; bench warrant
Michael Anthony King, 1965, pretrial conference; pretrial conference Aug. 15, jury trial Sept. 7-8
Logan Caine Lusby, 1999, pretrial conference; pretrial conference Aug. 15
Lacey Ann Maryea, 1990, pretrial conference; review Aug. 19
Christopher Michael Noll, 1983, pretrial conference; pretrial conference Aug. 15
Bailee Madysen Thornsbury, 2000, pretrial conference; agreed order entered, pretrial conference Oct. 3
Richard Lee Canderen, 1956, pretrial conference; pretrial conference Sept. 5
Lisa Kaye Woody, 1962, pretrial conference; pretrial conference Aug. 5, jury trial Oct. 19
