Judge Jay Delaney presiding
George Dewey Anderson, 1985, arraignment, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, persistent felony offender, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender; not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Sept. 19
Thomas Jason Huff, 1976, arraignment, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia; pretrial conference Sept. 19
Jessica Lee Morrison, 1976, arraignment, wanton endangerment, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of a controlled substance, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, persistent felony offender; bench warrant issued
Sarah McComas Aubrey, 1957, pretrial conference, first degree criminal abuse, fourth degree assault, first degree wanton endangerment, fourth degree assault, first degree criminal abuse, fourth degree assault — child abuse, bribing a witness, fourth degree assault — child abuse, fourth degree assault — child abuse; pretrial conference Aug. 15
Jessica Bever, 1974, disposition hearing, probation violation; defendant to complete all terms and conditions of drug court
Henry Darrell Booth, 1981, preliminary hearing, probation violation; waived right to hearing
Cynthia Fain Drake, 1963, disposition hearing, probation violation; probation continued on same terms
Tony Allen Dray Jr, 1982, preliminary hearing, probation violation; preliminary hearing continued to Aug. 15
John Michael Elligson, 1976, pretrial conference, first degree bail jumping, manufacturing methamphetamine, unlawful possession of meth precursor, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — heroin, fourth degree controlled substance endangerment to child, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia; pretrial conference Aug. 15
Edward Hunt Lee, 1989, pretrial conference, failure to comply with sex offender registration, registered sex offender school restrictions, bail jumping, persistent felony offender; bench warrant issued
Robert Stanley Lenz, 1971, pretrial conference, first degree wanton endangerment, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, possession of a controlled substance — heroin, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree persistent felony offender; pretrial conference Aug. 15
Kyle Patrick Martin, 1994, sentencing; five year sentence imposed, probation denied
Kyle Patrick Martin, 1994, sentencing, bail jumping; one year sentence imposed, probation denied
Gary Lane McKinney, 1966, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; probation revocation hearing Aug. 15
Jerrick Matthew Oldham, 1990, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; probation continued on same terms
Amanda Faye Pergram, 1979, pretrial conference; jury trial Oct. 5, pretrial conference Sept. 19
Kristine Marie Welte, 1987, pretrial conference, possession of a controlled substance — heroin, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia; jury trial canceled, suppression hearing Sept. 5
Thomas Wayne Whirls, 1981, disposition hearing, probation violation hearing; probation continues on same terms, complete all terms of drug court
Michael Ray Wiloughby, 1982, pretrial conference, third degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal mischief, controlled substance prescription not in original container, first degree persistent felony offender; pretrial conference Aug. 15
Byron Terrell Brown, 1998, pretrial conference, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, second degree persistent felony offender; pretrial conference Sept. 5, jury trial Oct. 5-6
James William Butler, pretrial conference; order entered
Perry Gale Feeback, 1971, pretrial conference, fist degree possession of a controlled substance, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, improper equipment, failure to produce insurance card, failure to or improper signal
Lola Wiley Peak, 1969, pretrial conference; pretrial conference Oct. 3
Curtis Ryan Justice, 1980, pretrial conference, first degree possession of a controlled substance, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, public intoxication on a controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, rear license not illuminated, failure to or improper signal, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, purchase/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Leequan Tyson Taylor, 2000, motion hour, atempted murder of a police officer, first degree assault of a police officer, first degree wanton endangerment, discharge of a firearm/other device upon/across a public space, enhancement possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or evading police officer, tampering with physical evidence, persistent felony offender, convicted felon in possession of a handgun; hearing Aug. 15
