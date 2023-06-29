Judge Jay Delaney presiding
June 20, 2023
Micheal Shawn Abney Jr, 1991, arraignment, assault in the third degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place, attempted criminal mischief in the third degree; pretrial conference August 15. George Dewey Anderson, 1985, arraignment, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, persistent felony offender; summons to issue July 7. George Dewey Anderson, 1985, arraignment, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, persistent felony offender; summons to issue July 7. Tina Marie Courtney, 1968, arraignment, arson in the first degree, want an endangerment in the first degree, assault in the 4th degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, attempted assault in the fourth degree, wanton endangerment in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place; arraignment passed to July 7. Robert Edward McElfresh, 1988, arraignment, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; bench warrant $12,500. Sarah McComas Aubrey, 1957, pretrial conference, criminal abuse in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, criminal abuse in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, bribing a witness, assault in the fourth degree, assault in the fourth degree; pretrial conference August 1. Ryan Thomas Fuller, 2002, motion hour; probation order to be amended to state, defendant shall remain 1,000 ft from the victim. Wendy Lynn Woodall, 1971, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substances in the second degree, trafficking in controlled substances in the second degree; guilty plea entered, sentencing July 18th. Robert Wilson, 1969, show cause hearing; disposition September 19. Byron Terrell Brown, 1998, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substances, trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender in the second degree; pretrial conference August 1. Micheal Campbell, 1970, review; pretrial conference July 18. Joann Marcella Carpenter, 1992, pretrial conference, tampering with a witness, persistent felony offender; pretrial conference August 15. Robert Commodore, 1965, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; probation revocation hearing August 15. Robert Peterson Commodore,1965, pretrial conference, trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree, complicity to trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree, trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree, complicity to trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree; pretrial conference August 15. John Ezekiel Hall, 1987, pretrial conference, criminal mischief in the first degree, menacing; pretrial conference July 7. Deborah Lee Hensley, 1955, sentencing, trafficking in controlled substances in the second degree, conspiracy to trafficking and controlled substances in the second degree, trafficking in controlled substances in the third degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substances in the third degree; 2 years sentence probated to 5 years. Becca Jo Hutchison, 1996, sentencing, trafficking in controlled substances in the second degree, conspiracy to trafficking and controlled substances in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor; one and a half year sentence probated 5 years. Curtis Ryan Justice, 1980, pretrial conference, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, public intoxication of a controlled substance; pretrial conference July 18. Curtis Ryan Justice, 1980, pretrial conference, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to or improper signal, failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; pretrial conference July 18. Alfonso Lamont Kenney, 1976, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, complicity to trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree; pretrial conference August 15. Micheal Anthony King, 1965, pretrial conference, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempt to tamper with physical evidence, persistent felony offender in the first degree; pretrial conference July 18. Brittany Danielle Martin, 1999, pretrial conference, engaging in organized crime, trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree, complicity to trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree, conspiracy to trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree trafficking and controlled substances, complicity to trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree, conspiracy to trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the second degree, wanton endangerment in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor, sell or transfer of a simulated controlled substance, complicity to sell or transfer a simulated controlled substance; pretrial conference July 7. Christopher Micheal Noll, 1983, pretrial conference, failure to comply with sex offender registration, failure to wear seat belts, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce Insurance card, improper equipment, license plate not legible; pretrial conference July 18. Jennifer Leigh Owens, 1989, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; probation revoked, 3 year sentence imposed. Lisa Kaye Woody, 1962, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, complicity to trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree, conspiracy to trafficking and controlled substances in the first degree, persistent felony offender; pretrial conference July 18.
