Judge Jay Delaney presiding
July 07, 2023
George Dewey Anderson, 1985, arraignment, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, persistent felony offender in the second degree; arraignment passed to July 18.
George Dewey Anderson, 1985, arraignment, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, persistent felony offender; arraignment passed to July 18.
Antonio Enriquez Cortes, 1985, arraignment, strangulation in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, wanton endangerment in the second degree; pretrial conference September 6.
Tina Marie Courtney, 1968, arraignment, arson in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, attempted assault in the fourth degree, wanton endangerment in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place; pretrial conference September 19.
Sebastian Michael Abney, 1995, review, assault in the third degree, public intoxication of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, attempt fleeing or evading police in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, menacing, disorderly conduct in the second degree; review August 15.
Anthony Bonell Banks, 1971, pretrial conference, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; review September 5.
Anthony Bonell Banks, 1971, pretrial conference, bail jumping in the first degree; review September 5.
Jessica Bever, 1974, disposition hearing, probation violation; disposition hearing July 18.
Jennifer Rebecca Blankenship, 1975, sentencing, trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree; 10 year sentence.
Jennifer Rebecca Blankenship, 1975, sentencing, trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree; 10 year sentence.
Jennifer Rebecca Blankenship, 1975, sentencing, trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, persistent felony offender; 10 year sentence.
Brian Allen Boyd, 2001, preliminary hearing, probation violation; probation revocation hearing July 18.
Jessica Crump, 1981, motion hour, probation violation; motion granted.
Stacey Raye Davis, 1983, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; bench warrant $5000.
Cynthia Fain Drake, 1963, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; disposition hearing August 1.
Brian Paul Fryman,1984, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; disposition hearing August 1
Ryan Thomas Fuller, 2002, review, case remanded from docket.
John Ezekiel hall, 1987, pretrial conference, criminal mischief, menacing; 3 year sentence.
Sherry Lynn Howard, 1963, preliminary hearing, probation violation; probation revocation hearing July 18, bond set at $5000.
William Keith Lea, 1979, sentencing, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, giving officer false name or address, disorderly conduct in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia; 12 month sentence.
William Keith Lea, 1979, pretrial conference, bail jumping in the first degree, persistent felony offender; dismissed.
William Keith Lea, 1979, sentencing, assault in the second degree; 5 year sentence.
William Keith Lea, 1976, sentencing, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, menacing, disorderly conduct in the second degree; 12 month sentence.
Brittany Danielle Martin, 1999, pretrial conference, engaging in organized crime, trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree, complicity to trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance, trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance, wanton endangerment in the second degree, wanton endangerment in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor, sell or transfer of a simulated controlled substance, complicity to sell or transfer a simulated controlled substance; guilty pleas entered, sentencing August 15.
Kyle Patrick Martin, 1994, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance; sentencing August 1.
Kyle Patrick Martin, 1994, pretrial conference, bail jumping in the first degree; sentencing August 1.
Kevin McCoy, 1982, preliminary hearing, probation violation, probation violation; bench warrant $500.
William Moore Jr, 1957, pretrial conference, sell or transfer of a simulated controlled substance, complicity to sell or transfer of a simulated controlled substance, conspiracy to sell or transfer of a simulated controlled substance; bench warrant $1000.
Lola Wiley Peak, 1969, pretrial conference, false statement to receive benefits, false statement to receive benefits; pretrial conference August 1.
Wyatt Travers Puckett, 1987, pretrial conference, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, public intoxication of a controlled substance, persistent felony offender; motion to join cases granted, jury trial to remain as set.
Wyatt Travers Puckett, 1987, pretrial conference, bail jumping in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree; jury trial to remain as set.
Wyatt Travers Puckett, 1987, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance, persistent felony offender; pretrial conference July 20.
Lavonte D Sanford, 2000, pretrial conference, fleeing or evading police in the first degree; jury trial September 7 and 8, final pretrial conference August 15.
Rita Stanfield, 1971, preliminary hearing, probation violation; probation terminated.
Harold Adam Trimpe, 1981, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; probation revoked, 2 year sentence.
Katrina Renae Wagoner, 1985, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance in the second degree; guilty plea entered, 1.5 year sentence.
Thomas Wayne Whirls, 1981, probation revocation hearing, probation violation; admission to failure, disposition August 1.
David Michael McCubbin, pretrial conference, rape in the first degreem rape in the second degree, persistent felony offender in the second degree; pretrial conference September 5.
Amanda Faye Pergram, 1979, pretrial conference, trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia; pretrial conference August 1.
Leequan Tyson Taylor, 2000, pretrial conference, attempted murder of a police officer, assault in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, discharge of a firearm across public, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, persistent felony offender; motions heard.
Leequan Tyson Taylor, 2000, pretrial conference, felon in possession of a handgun; motions heard.
Leequan Tyson Taylor, 2000, pretrial confernce,attempted murder of a police officer, assault in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating on a suspended or revoked license, excessive windshield/window tint, persistent felony offender; motions heard.
Kendall Withers Lawrence, 1981, sentencing, trafficking in controlled substance, trafficking in controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia; 7.5 year sentence.
Lisa Kaye Woody, 1962, pretrial confernce, trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree, complicity to trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree, conspiracy to trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree; jury trial cancelled, pretrial conference to remain as set.
Logan Caine Lusby, 1999, review, traffic in marijuana, posession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful transaction with minor; hearing July 18.
