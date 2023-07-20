Harrison Countians packed the McCauley Building on Harrison County Fairgrounds to watch the annual baby show on Monday, July 17.
Event organizers said the crowd seemed to be a record number of kids, parents and grandparents all waiting patiently to see their family members on stage. Jenny Lynn Hatter hosted the event, asking participants questions to keep the crowd engaged throughout the evening.
“Every baby here is pretty. Every baby here is beautiful,” Hatter said. “Every baby here is the most special baby that’s ever been created by God on the planet.”
So many people came to watch the baby show, chairs had to be added to the crowd’s seating before the contest could begin. Judges awarded best attire, cutest smile, third, second and first place for each gender of each class.
The results of the baby show are listed below:
CLASS 5 BOYS (2-3 Years) :
- Best attire: Fisher Lanaker
- Cutest smile: Canaan Adams
- Second place: Fisher Lanaker
- First place: Canaan Adams
CLASS 5 GIRLS (2-3 Years):
- Best attire: Madilynn Roberts
- Cutest smile: Evelyn Tubbs
- Third place: Ava Schwartz
- Second place: Zoey Christopher
- First place: Addleynn Burden
CLASS 4 BOYS (1-2 Years):
- Best attire: Jayden Shepherd
- Cutest smile: Benjamin Beil
- Third place: Diraion Hunter
- Second place: James Ritchie
- First place: Benjamin Beil
CLASS 4 GIRLS (1-2 Years):
- Best attire: Lucy Jo Hill
- Cutest smile: Emberly Sumpter
- Third place: Angela Michelle Ponce
- Second place: Everlee Wright
- First place: Rylie Hersha
CLASS 3 BOYS (6-12 Months):
- Best attire: Hardy Flynn Wilburn
- Cutest smile: Axel Allen Gaunce
- Third place: Tucker Jones
- Second place: Huxton Cooper
- First place: Knox Terhune
CLASS 3 GIRLS (6-12 Months):
- Best attire: Madelyn Paige Bennett
- Cutest smile: Sylvie Todd White
- Third place: Ariela Allen Gaunce
- Second place: River Lynn Tucker
- First place: Olivia Ritchie
CLASS 2 BOYS (3-6 Months):
- Best attire: Finnley Ray Ritchie
- Cutest smile: Finnley Ray Ritchie
- First place: Finnley Ray Ritchie
CLASS 2 GIRLS (3-6 Months):
- Best attire: Merci Frederick
- Cutest smile: Callie Nicole Gibson
- Third place: Sophia Marie Ellington
- Second place: Rylee Lynn Holland
- First place: Dasie Mae Lanter
CLASS 1 BOYS (0-3 Months):
- Best attire: Isaac Ray Smith
- Cutest smile: Boston Riley
- Third place: Wilder Cox
- Second place: Isaac Ray Smith
- First place: Boston Riley
CLASS 1 GIRLS (0-3 Months):
- Best attire: Navaeh Hill
- Cutest smile: Calista Steffey
- Second place: Calista Steffey
- First place: Navaeh Hill
