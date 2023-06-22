The third member of the 2023 summer crop of Boyd’s Station Project 306.6 college students hales from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
Sophia is this year’s Mary Withers Rural Writing grant recipient. She wants to focus her time this summer on researching and writing about rural healthcare concerns.
“In my short time in Harrison County, I’ve talked with several people and many of them are particularly concerned with mental health issues and how to access help in that area,” she said. “I hope to dig a little deeper into that and see what I can find. I think there are lots of challenges that face people in rural areas, particularly in Kentucky and specifically in this part of Kentucky.”
She and her family moved to New Jersey from China when she was three years old.
“My parents got jobs in research and wanted to move here so I could go to school here,” Sophia, an only child, explained.
Both of her parents are Biologists and all three lived in Wuhan, China before coming to the United States.
“We first moved to Utah, then to Philadelphia and have lived in New Jersey since,” she said.
Sophia said she first learned about the Boyd’s Station Project through the social media platform, Twitter.
“It sounded really interesting, so I applied,” she said. “I was fortunate to be selected and am looking forward to writing in a long-form creative style.”
While at Yale, Sophia studied neuroscience and hopes to make that her career path, one day.
“I’ve always been interested in the brain and would like to either become a neurologist or a psychiatrist, I haven’t really decided on that yet,” she said. “But whichever path I take, I want to not only treat patients, but I also want to continue writing, particularly in medical journals.”
She said that she prefers opening a practice, “somewhere on the east coast, fairly close to my parents, but maybe in a warmer area on the east coast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.