As a part of 2023 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application, the Harrison County Fiscal Court is hosting a public meeting on May 18, 2023, in the Community Room, located upstairs in the Harrison County Courthouse. The public meeting is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The specific purpose of the meeting is to discuss the development of four baseball/softball fields at Flat Run Veterans Park, as a part of the LWCF Project.
The public is invited to review and voice their opinion on the proposed activities ad potential impacts of the project. Anyone wishing to support or oppose the proposed project can also submit written comments to the below address, no later than May 18, 2023, at 5 p.m.
