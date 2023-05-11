The 2023 election season officially gets underway on Tuesday, May 16, when the primary election for several state offices will be held.
In Harrison County, all precincts will be located in the public schools...Harrison County High School, Harrison County Middle School, Southside Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Westside Elementary and Northside Elementary.
Linda Barnes, Harrison County’s County Clerk, says she expects a light turnout for this year’s primary, but voters will still be offered the opportunity to vote prior to Tuesday, May 16.
“We will have ‘no-excuse’ voting at our office on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, of this week,” Barnes said. “You don’t need an appointment. Just come into our office anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., on those days.”
She said no other services usually associated with the county clerk’s office will be available on those three days.
“All we will do on those three days is take care of early voting,” Barnes said.
As always, Kentucky observes a closed primary, meaning that only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary races and only registered Democrats are allowed to vote in the Democratic primary races.
On the ballot next week will be primary elections for the governor, state treasurer, state secretary of state, state auditor and commissioner of agriculture.
The two candidates for state attorney general, one Republican and one Democrat, will move on to the General Election in November. Pamela Stephenson is the Democratic Party candidate and Russell Coleman is the GOP candidate. Sitting Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running on the Republican ticket for the governor’s office.
Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear is expected to win easily against two Democratic Party challengers for another term as Kentucky’s top executive post. He is challenged by Peppy Martin and former Democratic Party candidate for governor, Geoff Young.
The Republican Party has 12 candidates vying to go against Beshear in November.
The primary contenders for the GOP nod are Cameron, a rising star in the Republican Party, Kelly Craft, former Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and northern Kentuckian Eric Deters.
Others on the GOP ballot include Jacob Clark, David Cooper, Bob Devore, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Johhny Ray Rice and Robbie C. Smith.
Interestingly, several of those state offices will see only one Democratic Party contender on the ballot. The GOP primary will have multiple candidates to choose from.
Michael Adams, the sitting Secretary of State will go against Stephen Knipper and Allen Miracle. Democratic Party challenger Charles “Buddy” Wheatley will advance to the General Election, without opposition.
In the State Auditor’s race, Kim Reeder will be the Democratic Party candidate. Incumbent State Treasurer Allison Ball is attempting to switch offices and will need to hold off GOP challenger Derek Petteys.
With Quarles throwing his hat in the gubernatorial ring, there will be two candidates from each party seeking the nod for Commissioner of Agriculture.
For the Republican side, Richard Heath and Jonathan Shell are running, while Sierra Enlow and Mikael Malone are seeking the Democratic Party nod.
In the race for State Treasurer, Michael Bowman is the lone Democratic Party candidate. He will move on to the General Election and will go against either Andrew Cooperrider, Mark Metcalf or O.C. “OJ” Oleka.
