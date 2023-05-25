The Harrison County Amateur Radio Club and the Mason County Amateur Radio Association recently hosted a Parks on The Air, (POTA) event at Kincaid Lake State Park near Falmouth Kentucky.
The event was a competition between the two clubs to see which club could make the most radio contacts from the park while operating in a portable configuration.
POTA is an amateur radio operator award program that seeks to encourage operators to operate in a variety of parks and public lands using a portable setup. If operating from an approved park or public land the radio enthusiast is known as an activator, any other operators who complete contacts with them are called hunters.
Awards are given based on several different factors. POTA has become an increasingly popular aspect of the hobby and people are known to operate from picnic tables, recreational vehicles, tents, trails and from their tailgates.
There are currently two POTA approved operating locations in Harrison County. Quiet Trails State Nature Preserve on Pugh’s Ferry Road near Sunrise is a great location to operate from your tailgate or on the trail. Griffith Woods on US 62 offers operating possibilities as well.
Almost 20 club members and guests showed up to participate in the four-hour non-stop event. Event coordinator Mike Mullins spent hours setting up identical operating stations to level the playing field. Also displays and handouts for the general public were made available.
A large group of onlookers stopped by and were able to transmit under the supervision of a licensed operator. There was an excellent potluck style lunch which everyone enjoyed. On paper the Harrison County Club won by one point but the camaraderie was much more coveted than the competition.
POTA is a non-profit organization organized and administered by volunteers. There is no charge to use their system, but donations are accepted. Both clubs are now planning an October POTA event at Blue Licks Battlefield State Park and are looking forward to another great turn out.
Amateur Radio operation requires a license, but it is a hobby open to anyone and everyone. Harrison County has one member that is only 10 years old and it is not unusual to have younger operators.
While the amateur radio hobby has a community service and emergency communications facet enthusiasts also do some things just for fun. Recently local ham radio operator Mike Babb made a morse code contact with the most remote island in the world, Bouvet Island.
Bouvet is an island and dependency of Norway and is declared an uninhabited protected nature preserve. The island lies 1100 miles north of the Princess Astrid coast of Queen Maud Land, Antarctica. It is 19 square miles with 93% of it being glacier covered.
Bouvet Island is known as the second most sought after entity among ham radio operators with North Korea being the number one most wanted entity. The ability to make these rare contacts may happen only once in a lifetime or not at all. The island has only had one previous activation by ham operators and that was 29 years ago. In 16 days, that expedition garnered over 49,000 radio contacts around the world. The current event generated 18,833 contacts with only around 6000 using morse code. Due to extremely hazardous and adverse conditions this was only 9.4% of the contacts they wished to make.
Operating on a nearly $700,000.00 budget the Bouvet team braved serious risk to life and limb just to participate in this event. They had to sail for 14 days to reach the island and upon arrival found severe weather made landing on Bouvet in a boat impossible.
Instead, they had to anchor a buoy offshore and attach a lifeline so they could float to shore in their arctic survival suits. This had to be done in extremely violent surf and the risk was great. The equipment had to be floated in the same way and only a minimal amount of their gear was landed. There were around a dozen team members, and they paid $25,000.00 each to participate. The expedition was 2 ½ years in the planning and fundraising stages. More people have gone to outer space than have stepped foot on this island.
Babb, President of the Harrison County Amateur Radio Club has been a ham radio operator for over 60 years. He holds the most coveted FCC license in the hobby known as “extra class.” Mike mentioned that due to time zone issues he had to make contact around 3:00 a.m. in the morning and was one of only 6000 morse code contacts made with the island. Mike also said the contact was at a distance of 8229 miles and he used morse code because it works better over long distances.
Keeping in mind that North Korea is the most sought-after contact, Mike remarked, “It’s all about politics as to whether I ever get it or not. Possibly being executed for transmitting from the country is not encouraging”. Mike has been a ham radio operator since the age of twelve and concentrates on overseas contacts only. He thinks that ham radio is a great endeavor and said he had made many friends on the air.
If you are interested in the hobby, we have the Harrison County Amateur Radio Club which meets the third Friday of each month in Cynthiana. The club has a lot of exciting projects underway and boasts 25 members. (For more information, contact Keith Clifford on the club e-mail, kcliffy541@gmail.com.)
