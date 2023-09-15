Cynthiana Police Department responded to a call about a child abduction yesterday afternoon, and upon arrival realized a simple misunderstanding had occurred.
Katelynn Bruin called in the emergency after leaving a quick trip to cash express to discover the car with her child in was not parked out front, according to Cynthiana Police Chief Eric Kendall.
The vehicle, owned and driven by a woman Bruin had just recently met through Facebook, parked on a side street right next to the Cash Express because there were no open parking spots in front of the building. Chief Kendall said Bruin asked the woman for a ride to the cash express, and left the carrier with her baby in the car while she made the quick run inside.
"We got called about a child abduction, so we came running in," Chief Kendall said, explaining the large police response.
Bruin located the car on the side street and took her child out of the car.
After police arrived on the scene, Bruin shouted that she didn't "even know" the woman in the car while describing what happened to the responding officers.
Assistant Chief Robert Peak offered Bruin a ride to her next location.
