asst

Assistant Chief Robert Peak carries a child towards his vehicle after offering a ride to the mother, Katelynn Bruin, who follows close behind. 

 Kendall Staton

Cynthiana Police Department responded to a call about a child abduction yesterday afternoon, and upon arrival realized a simple misunderstanding had occurred. 

Katelynn Bruin called in the emergency after leaving a quick trip to cash express to discover the car with her child in was not parked out front, according to Cynthiana Police Chief Eric Kendall. 

