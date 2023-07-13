Artists from across the commonwealth traveled to Harrison County this weekend to participate in the annual Dusk to Dusk photojournalism challenge, hosted by arts organization Boyd’s Station.
Dusk to Dusk invites participants to spend 24-hours finding and documenting a story in Harrison County aligning with the year’s theme, designated this year as “picking up the pieces.” Jack Gruber, Boyd’s Station founder and executive director, said the Dusk to Dusk program helps connect Boyd’s Station with the community of Harrison County.
“We hope to have a weekend like this every year where people come together, and they can gather and talk and have a good time with some professionals that we all know,” Gruber said.
This year’s ten participants sought to document a variety of stories ranging from a quaint yard sale, to the daily life of Cynthiana-Harrison County firefighters.
Carter Skaggs, a recent graduate from the University of Kentucky, came to Harrison County hoping to really connect with someone who had a story she could help tell.
When dissecting the theme of this year’s competition, Skaggs tried to connect with the theme on a personal level to tell the real story behind the pieces of her subject. She said even though scattered pieces of lives may not seem photo worthy, connecting with someone on a deeper level and helping share their lives is always worth it.
“I wanted to talk to a human and I wanted to find out about them, and I just had to find my human,” she said. “That was hard because, how do I find my human? How do I find that one person who I’m really going to connect with?”
Lucky for her, after a few unanswered doors, she ran across Corbin Whisman and his little brother playing basketball in their yard.
“The light was coming through onto them really perfectly, and I have this thing that I’ve developed where I follow the light,” Skaggs said. “So I try to follow the light. Typically when I follow the light, I find really amazing people and stories and just get to know them as a human.”
Whisman is a 17-year-old high school senior aiming to “break the cycle” of traumatic parenting he has experienced in his life. This December, Whisman will welcome a child with their fiance.
He said there are many things he hopes to do differently in raising their own child.
“He was so forthcoming, which I thought was really intriguing and that’s what I was really able to bond with him on,” Skaggs said. “They just kept talking and just kept telling me things. I learned a ton. I learned that we had a lot of things in common as well.”
Skaggs and Whisman shared a lot of small interests such as tv shows and movies, but Whisman’s aspiration for photography stuck out to Skaggs.
“The thing that really tied me to Corbin was he goes, ‘Okay, hold on. I’ve got to go get something from my room, I’ll be right back,’ and he comes out with this old vintage polaroid camera,” Skaggs said.
Whisman has owned the polaroid for years, but has never had film to use it, so the shell of a camera sits in their room.
He told Skaggs he had always wanted photography to be his passion, he just didn’t have the means to accomplish the dream.
“I ordered film for him on amazon, and the film arrived yesterday, and he took his first photo with it,” Skaggs said. “He took a picture of his mom — well, his aunt. He calls his aunt his mom. He took a picture of his aunt.”
Skaggs called Whisman her guy, and said she met the right person at the right time.
Along with Whisman, judges of the Dusk to Dusk competition viewed the detailed life of another Harrison County native, picking up pieces in a different way.
Judges awarded Lukas Flippo, a senior at Yale University, this year’s “best of show” honor for his work in the Dusk to Dusk challenge, detailing the life of Tommy Fryman, who spends his days wandering the streets of Cynthiana picking up recyclables to sell to Randy’s Recycling.
He uses the money he makes to supplement his other income, according to Flippo’s Dusk to Dusk entry.
Flippo is this year’s recipient of the Reinke Grant for Visual Storytelling as a part of Boyd’s Station Project 306.36 summer program. He, along with the two other program participants, is spending the summer in Harrison County, using his journalism skills to add to an archive of Harrison County, according to the Boyd’s Station website.
Flippo said he originally met Fryman during his work at Boyd’s Station earlier this summer. On the day of the Dusk to Dusk challenge, he drove past Fryman sitting outside Randys Odd Jobs Recycling Center.
“It hit me that I had not spent any time with him at all,” Flippo said. “I hadn’t got to know this man who — by all accounts — is a gigantic figure around town. Everybody knows of Tommy it seems like. Everybodys loves what he does. He walks along the street, picking up things that no one else will.”
Flippo spent the day following Fryman around town as he picked up whatever he could find on the side of the road. Flippo said Fryman made a great story subject, because of his impact on the community.
One thing in Fryman’s demeanor stuck out to Flippo as he watched the man complete physically taxing work all day that at times took a great toll on his body. Flippo noticed Fryman’s “childlike joy.”
“I was overall surprised by just how much of Tommy’s mission in doing this is out of a pure heart and love for the city and to keep things clean and to keep himself moving,” Flippo said. “To get up everyday and to walk, even when things get tough, because he feels like it will benefit him and it will benefit the city in the long run.”
Flippo said he took extra care to showcase the perseverance Fryman displays in his every endeavor. Oftentimes working as a photojournalist, Flippo said it can be easy to go straight to the sadness and grief showcased in a story.
“I don’t think Tommy would like that. I think it’s more of a balance,” Flippo said. “It’s respecting what Tommy does and not seeing it as just a sad story, but also the story of someone who gets up everyday and despite the challenges that he has, continues to go out and try to make a life for himself.”
He said that while the money Fryman makes is an important aspect of his journey to keep the city clean, Flippo thinks the main motivation for Fryman is his love for the city of Cynthiana.
In documenting the long walk around town as Fryman meandered just about everywhere his legs would carry him, Flippo looked to shine a light on the ambition he could see in Fryman.
“There was such a joy there that I think we lose, and I think that a challenge of our job is to try to balance these two things: this need for information, and this need for putting a light on people who need it, and also getting across this sense of joy and perseverance,” Flippo said.
Even though the Dusk to Dusk challenge is open to high school students, college students and recent graduates, only one high schooler participated in the program this year.
Praise fell upon Cody Fitzgerald for his visual documentation of Dwayne Shanklin’s agricultural endeavors.
“I really just wanted to document the rural America and how the struggle of not knowing what particular market you’re going to have and just the risk associated with it, and how sometimes it doesn’t pan out and you just have to pick everything back up and try it again,” Fitzgerald said.
As a rising senior at Harrison County High School, Fitzgerald only recently decided to take up photography as a hobby. He said he’s been taking photographs for less than a year.
His work left the judges of the competition, accomplished photojournalists in their own right, asking to see more.
“The hardest part was honestly myself just overthinking it and not believing that my pictures tell the story enough and my piece tells the story enough,” Fitzgerald said. “After I realized that my work would tell the story well enough, then it all just kind of fell into place.”
He said his experience at Dusk to Dusk has encouraged him to keep trying and showed him there is a real chance of a career in photojournalism.
Along with prize money and camera gear awarded to the winning photos, for this year’s 10 participants, Gruber reminded that the “big win” is learning something new in a space that encourages curiosity.
“Opportunities are tough and hard to find these days for student journalists, and that is what we hope to produce and keep providing students here,” Gruber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.