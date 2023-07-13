Artists from across the commonwealth traveled to Harrison County this weekend to participate in the annual Dusk to Dusk photojournalism challenge, hosted by arts organization Boyd’s Station.

Dusk to Dusk invites participants to spend 24-hours finding and documenting a story in Harrison County aligning with the year’s theme, designated this year as “picking up the pieces.” Jack Gruber, Boyd’s Station founder and executive director, said the Dusk to Dusk program helps connect Boyd’s Station with the community of Harrison County.

