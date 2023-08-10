With schools opening for business this week in Harrison County, there have been several personnel changes, both at the individual public schools in the district and at the Central Office.
Here are the new hires for the 2023-24 school year, both at the central office and at the individual schools in the district.
Jessica Allen — CEC Coordinator / FRYSC Asst Coordinator
Alex Barnett — Food Services Director
Tiffany Gallagher — District Wide Elementary Math Coach
Mary Grubb — Director of Finance
Jenny Lynn Hatter — Assistant Superintendent
Melissa Miles — Instructional Coordinator/Director of District Wide and/or Federal Programs
Jenny Nichols — Director of Pupil Personnel
Jennifer Renaker — District Bookkeeper
Rachael Stevens — District Wide School Psychologist
Pam Powers — Cook at High School
Donna Rorer — Cook at Northside
Jessica Stidham — Cook at Middle School
Anna Thomas — Cook at High School
Catherine Callahan — Bus Driver
Terry Conrad — Bus Driver
Shane Harrington — Bus Driver
Neil Perraut — Bus Driver
Alice Riddle — Bus Monitor
Leslie Williams — Bus Driver
Rebekah Wilson — Bus Driver
Jill Berry — Kindergarten Assistant
Casie Bruin — MSD Teacher
Courtney Darby — Instructional Assistant
Dotty Perry — 2nd grade Teacher
Savannah White — Instructional Assistant
Andrea Brooks — Kindergarten Assistant
Cary Coppage — Special Education Teacher
Angela Fugate — 4th grade Teacher
Tracy Lair — Pre K Teacher
Theresa Moore — Pre K Instructional Assistant
Stephanie Thomas — Kindergarten Teacher
Tanner Wells — 4th grade Teacher
Emilie Fuhr — Kindergarten Instructional Assistant
Andrea Pope — 3rd grade Teacher
Stephanie Chamberlain — Ag Teacher
Lindsey Doudna — Math Teacher
Kelsey Fryman — School Counselor
Sheryl McGill — Special Education Assistant
Mike Petty — Special Education Assistant
Trenton Thompson — Health / Physical Education Teacher
Tracy Watkins — Science Teacher
Josh Ashbrook — Assistant Principal
Brittany Curry — Math Teacher
Tiffany Herron — Science Teacher
Chelsea Hill — JAG Instructor
Andrew Hinton — Custodian
Jeremy Howard — Health / PE Teacher
Jackie Lang — Instructional Assistant
Pavel Romero Castillo — Spanish Teacher
Colton Sosbe — English Teacher
Michael Stone — Band / Music Teacher
Alexandra Troxell — Art Teacher
Shelby Wright — Agriculture Teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.