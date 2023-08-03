Dr. Daaboul joins HMH cardiology

Dr. Yazan Daaboul

Harrison Memorial Hospital (HMH) is delighted to announce the appointment of Yazan Daaboul, M.D., as a full-time cardiologist, joining our esteemed cardiology team alongside Dr. Matthew Shotwelland, Advanced Practice Providers, Ashley Black, APRN; Josh Hill,PA and Augustina McDowell, APRN.

Dr. Daaboul brings expertise and a strong educational background to his role. He obtained his bachelor of science degree in biology from the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, followed by his medical degree from Lebanese American University, Lebanon.

