Museum begins junior history club

The Cynthiana Harrison County Museum just concluded this summer’s Great Museum Treasure Hunt which hosted 140 Kindergarten — 12th grade students over the 8-week summer event.
This year’s hunt focused on “Tools of Living,” sending kids to look throughout the museum for tools that aided in the areas of farming, homemaking, survival, construction, medicine, transportation, freezing/refrigeration and utilities.
Those 140 kids made 404 visits to hunt for the artifacts and learn about local history during the months of June and July.
Of those 140 children, 41 became members of this year’s “Persistent Pursuers Club”.
The Club honors those artifact hunters who participated in at least 4 of the 8 weekends of the hunt.
Nine of those Persistent Pursers had perfect attendance participating in all 8 weeks.
They all received a special club certificate.
Each weekend, every participant received a coupon for a free mini pizza from Leono’s Restaurant and a voucher for a free ice cream cone from our Cynthiana Dairy Queen.
As two of the event’s major sponsors these two local businesses gave 404 free pizzas and ice cream cones to the kids.
Participants who won the weekly Cookies and Cash drawing took home 4 jumbo cookies and $10.00 cash provided by sponsors Avi’s Oven Art and City National Bank.
The Great Museum Treasure Hunt’s 2023 Grand Prize Winner this summer was Cooper Harney, an 8th grader at HCMS and son of Rachel and Matt Harney. He received a $250 check sponsored by The Cynthiana Harrison County Museum.
The question has always been, “How do we keep these kids engaged in local history throughout the school year?”
After reading and hearing about the success of the Nicholas County Historical Society’s History Clubs the Museum Board met, discussed the idea and decided to launch the HarriCyn Junior History Club here.
The purpose of the club will be to offer an opportunity for interested kids to further their learning about local history in FUN ways through participating in various projects, field trips, and presentations created by its members and supported by museum volunteers.
Since so many of the hunt’s participants were middle schoolers the board decided it would start its club with 5th — 9th graders.
During the weeks of the treasure hunt kids interested in joining the new history club signed up. So far there are 16 students on the list. What a great beginning.
The club will meet once a month from 9-10 a.m., beginning Saturday, Sept. 9, at the museum. Anyone with a child entering grades 5-9 this year can participate. For questions or to sign up for the HarriCyn Junior History Club contact Karen Bear at rubybear@bellsouth.net.
The Museum has been a busy place this summer and The Great Museum Treasure Hunt was a rousing success. Thanks again to our sponsors Leono’s Restaurant, Cynthiana Dairy Queen, Avi’s Oven Art, City National Bank, and the Cynthiana Democrat.
The Cynthiana Harrison County Museum hopes to continue fostering a love of learning about local history with these special programs and the support of our local community.
