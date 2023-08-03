Museum begins junior history club

Ty Wiggins was the Week 7 winner of the Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum’s Treasure Hunt. Ty will be a second-grader at Southside Elementary School.

The Cynthiana Harrison County Museum just concluded this summer’s Great Museum Treasure Hunt which hosted 140 Kindergarten — 12th grade students over the 8-week summer event.

This year’s hunt focused on “Tools of Living,” sending kids to look throughout the museum for tools that aided in the areas of farming, homemaking, survival, construction, medicine, transportation, freezing/refrigeration and utilities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.