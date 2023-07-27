teen winners

From left, first runner-up Kennedy Mattox, Miss Harrison County Fair Corbin Wright, Miss Harrison County, Sara Fryman and second runner-up Natalee May stand on the stage after the Miss Teen Harrison County Pageant on Tuesday, July 18.

The Harrison County Fair chose a new reigning queen at the Miss Teen Harrison County pageant held on Tuesday, July 18.

Contestants participated in a private interview, on stage introduction and on stage formal wear portions of the competition.

