The Harrison County Fair chose a new reigning queen at the Miss Teen Harrison County pageant held on Tuesday, July 18.
Contestants participated in a private interview, on stage introduction and on stage formal wear portions of the competition.
Judges crowned Sara Fryman as Miss Teen Harrison County, and Corbin Wright Miss Teen Harrison County Fair.
Only local participants can compete for the title of Miss Teen Harrison County, but Miss Teen Harrison County Fair is an open pageant which accepts entries from all over the state. A local contestant can be given both titles.
Miss Teen Harrison County will be involved in the community throughout her year long title hold. The 2023 winner, Sara Fryman, is a 13 year old eighth grader at Harrison County Middle School.
In the questionnaire she filled out for the pageant, Fryman told judges she would love to visit Baltimore to see her aunt. In ten years, Fryman sees herself owning Miss Priss, a formal wear shop located in Lexington, Ky. She called Miss Priss her favorite store.
Something Fryman didn’t think the judges would have known about her is that she raises and shows rabbits. When choosing three words to describe herself, Fryman went with “crazy about animals.”
This year, Corbin Wright took home the title of Miss Teen Harrison County Fair. She will compete at the Miss Teen Kentucky County Fair pageant in 2024.
Wright, from Georgetown, Ky, is a 14 year old ninth grader at Scott County High School. She told judges her most prized possession is her family, because she couldn’t go a day without them.
When asked to pick three words to describe herself, Wright chose loyal, fun-loving and sincere.
In ten years, Wright said she hopes to be attending veterinary school in Florida, studying to be an aquatic veterinarian. While in school, she wants to take part in an internship working with marine life.
Currently, Wright is a cheerleader at Scott County, and at HCA Gems.
Last year’s Miss Teen Harrison County, Sara Schreiber, crowned this years competition winners. Schreiber soaked in the applause as she completed her last walk as Miss Teen Harrison County. She wished the best of luck to all participants in this year’s pageant.
Schreiber competed in the 2023 Miss Harrison County pageant on Saturday, July 16, where she took home the title of Miss Harrison County.
“Being Miss Teen Harrison County has been nothing short of a dream come true,” she said. “This year during my reign, I’ve gotten to experience so many amazing opportunities in the community.”
