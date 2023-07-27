The title of Miss Pre-Teen Harrison County switched hands last week at the annual pageant during the Harrison County Fair on Wednesday, July 19.
Last year’s Miss Pre-Teen Harrison County and Miss Pre-Teen Harrison County Fair stood on stage to adorn this year’s winners. Contestants competed in a private interview, on stage introduction and on stage formal wear competition.
Emma Dryden claimed the crown of Miss Pre-Teen Harrison County. During her introduction, she took the time to offer words of encouragement to her fellow competitors and the audience.
“Always remember, you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think,” Dryden said.
Dryden is an 8-year-old second grader at North Side Elementary School. In her pageant questionnaire, she told judges her favorite movie is Monster House, and she would love to meet YouTuber Colby Brock.
In 10 years, Dryden said you can find her graduating high school, and getting ready to go to college to study and become a dentist. She chose the words “sassy, funny and smart” to describer herself to the judges of the pageant.
Something judges may not have known about Dryden is that she doesn’t like soda.
In her pageant questionnaire, Dryden gave the title of her most prized possession to her dogs, Maggie and Miles.
Judges awarded the title of Miss Pre-Teen Harrison County Fair, which is open to contestants across the state, to Sophia Perry.
Perry is an 11-year-old sixth grader from “the rolling hills” of Owenton, Ky. She attends Maurice Bowling Middle School.
When asked to use three words to describe herself, Perry chose “energetic, funny and caring.”
Her favorite TV show is Dance Moms, and she would love to meet basketball player Stephen Curry. She would love to visit the Golden State Warriors arena in California.
In 10 years, Perry hopes to find herself in dog grooming school, or attending the University of Minnesota to play softball.
Every year, pageant participants nominate a fellow competitor to be crowned Miss Congeniality. The winner of this awards reflects a friendly, kind and pleasant attitude, and is an over all congenial young woman, according to host Mallory Creech.
“My mother and I, as directors of the Pre-Teen pageant, decided to rename our Miss Congeniality award to honor the loss of one of the brightest Cynthiana stars.”
Sadie Drew Gaunce, the seven year old daughter of Clinton and Hillary Gaunce and a sister to Ryleigh from Cynthiana, lost a battle with Lymphoma in March of this year.
“Sadie was diagnosed with Lymphoma and during her courageous battle she never stopped smiling, like the true congenial little girl she was,” Creech said. “Sadie was a light to all who met her, and her light continues to shine down today. we chose to honor sweet Sadie by officially renaming our Miss Preteen congeniality award after her.”
Contestants voted to award the Sadie Drew Gaunce Miss Congeniality award to Adrianna Defoe.
During the pageant, Miss Pre-Teen Harrison County Fair 2022, Natalee May, took her final walk holding her title.
“I was honored to compete in Louisville at the State Pageant. Although I didn’t bring home the crown, I was able to make top 25,” May said. “It is a wonderful opportunity to get to meet all the other girls that have won throughout our state.”
Local 2022 winner Lyndsey Boone also took her final walk as Miss Pre-Teen Harrison County.
“It has been an amazing experience. I am so thankful for such an involved and loving community,” Boone said. “To my successor, I hope you have the best year representing our hometown of Harrison County.”
